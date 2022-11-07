4 Songs You Didn’t Know Kiss’ Paul Stanley Wrote for Other Artists

Between Gene Simmons‘ and Paul Stanley‘s songwriting—as well as other members of Kiss, including Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Eric Carr, Bruce Kulick, and Vinnie Vincent, who also contributed to the band’s catalog—both have clocked in hundreds of songs, combined, from their 1974 self-titled debut all the way through their final album, Monster, in 2012.

Though the pair wrote a handful of Kiss hits together, including “Strutter,” “Shout It Out Loud,” and “Rock and Roll All Nite,” independently Stanley was one of the main writers for the band, penning “Lick It Up,” and “I Love it Loud” (with former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent), the power ballad “Forever,” co-written with Michael Bolton, as well as “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Love Gun,” and “Crazy, Crazy Nights,” among others.

In between writing or co-writing most of the Kiss catalog spanning 20 records and nearly 50 years, and two of his own solo albums, here are four songs Stanley wrote for other artists over the years.

1. “It’s My Life,” Wendy O. Williams (1984)

Written by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

“It’s My Life” was the first single from Wendy O. Williams’ debut solo album, WOW, released in 1984. The album was recorded around The Plasmatics’ hiatus after Williams and the band released their 1982 album, Coup d’État, and opened for Kiss on their Creatures of the Night tour. Produced by Kiss’ Gene Simmons, the album earned Williams a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1985 and features one track, “It’s My Life,” written by Simmons and Paul Stanley.

In the video, shot at the Olympic Arena in Los Angeles and in the Arizona desert, in true Williams fashion, all the stunts—speeding through the desert, bulldozing through a house, and climbing a hanging ladder from a moving plane—were performed by the singer herself.

Simmons also co-wrote four additional tracks on WOW for Williams, including “I Love Sex (And Rock and Roll),” “Thief in the Night,” “Legends Never Die,” and closing track “Ain’t None of Your Business”—the latter co-written with late Kiss drummer Eric Carr and former guitarist Vinnie Vincent. Founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley also plays guitar on the track “Bump and Grind.”

Williams released her third album, Deffest! and Baddest!, before her death at the age of 48 in 1988.

I’ve got a reputation

People know who I am

Rules are made to be broken

Can’t kill what you don’t understand

I see you’re running scared

I never knew you cared

Go hide your head in the sand

Been to hell and back

I survived and that’s a fact

It’s my life

And I do what I wanna, do what I wanna, do what I like

It’s my life

And I do what I wanna, do what I wanna do

My New Year’s resolution is always the same

Gonna do what I like, gonna do what I want

And the hell the thing, yeah!

I don’t need nobody

Won’t play that game

Shouting from the roof

And face up to the truth

2. “Love on a Rooftop,” Ronnie Spector (1987)

Written by Paul Stanley, Desmond Child, and Diane Warren

For Ronnie Spector‘s second solo album, Unfinished Business, the former Ronettes singer reunited with her ‘Take Me Home Tonight/Be My Baby” partner, Eddie Money, for a duet on “Who Can Sleep.” The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs also shared backing vocals on a song called “Dangerous,” while producer Desmond Child, along with Diane Warren and Paul Stanley wrote the track “Love on a Rooftop.” Also featuring former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick on guitar, “Love on a Rooftop” tells the tale of a love deteriorated by busy lives.

Cher later covered the song on her 19th album, Heart of Stone, released in 1989, while Desmond Child (who also co-produced the aforementioned Cher album) even took a crack at it on his 1991 album, and only solo release, Discipline.

We use to talk

Delivered on a dime

Now we live together

Never find the time

We use to walk

As lovers on the sand

Now we’re working full time

On our lifetime plan

We never stop to see

The moon at night

We’re just too busy

Leading complicated lives

3. “Hide Your Heart,” Bonnie Tyler (1988)

Written by Paul Stanley, Desmond Child, and Holly Knight

Originally written for Kiss’ 1987 album, Crazy Nights, “Hide Your Heart” became the title track of Bonnie Tyler’s seventh album. Though the song charted well in Finland, it, unfortunately, fell flat in the U.S. and elsewhere. Nevertheless, the album, produced by Child also featured another Holly Knight-penned track (co-written with Mike Chapman), “The Best,” which would later become a mega hit for Tina Turner in 1992, and is featured on Turner’s seventh album, Foreign Affair.

Kiss later recorded “Hide Your Heart” for their 1989 album, Hot in the Shade, the final album by the band before drummer Eric Carr’s death in 1991. Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley also covered the song on his fourth solo album, Trouble Walkin’.

The ride was over but the story doesn’t end

He took her heart

She looked him in the eye

And said they couldn’t meet again

You could see the trouble start

The word went out that Rosa’s messin’ with someone

It was on the street

Tito looked for Johnny with a vengeance and a gun

Johnny better run, better run…

4. “Bloodtype R,” Bad Candy (2006)

Written by Paul Stanley

Dutch band Bad Candy, consisting of singer Glaswegian Natalie Estelle James, along with guitarist Chantal van Brummelen, bassist Janneke Nijhuijs and drummer Stefanie Salmon, only lasted four years from 2002 through 2006, but they managed to release singles, several EPs, and one full-length album together.

For their 2006 self-titled debut, Paul Stanley wrote the more pop-fuzzed song “Bloodtype R” with Swedish producer and songwriter Andreas Carlsson (Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez).

You want to get down with it

You gotta dare to live it

Bad You gotta freak the system endlessly

If you want to get me

Candy

You want another mother

Hey boy don’t even bother

Cause what you gonna get is what you see

Bloodtype Baby don’t you hear me

Blood type R is for rebel

You’re in bed with the devil

I throw my fist in the air

What they tell me I don’t care

Call it all stupidity

Well that’s just me

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com