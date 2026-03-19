The 3 Best Songs From Dave Matthews Band’s 1996 LP ‘Crash’

In the mid-90s, there was an acoustic guitar revolution. If you were of a certain age back then and you walked into a basement, bedroom, dorm room, or some other living space, chances are you saw a guitar leaning up against the wall near a Dave Matthews Band poster.

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In the 1990s, DMB was everywhere and their brand of acoustic-driven jam band music was all the rage. Here below, we wanted to highlight the group’s sophomore studio release, Crash. Indeed, these are the three best songs from Dave Matthews Band’s 1996 LP, Crash.

“Two Step” (Track 2, 6:27)

While Dave Matthews Band can be considered rock, classic rock, jam band, or any other number of genres, what the group was often best at was improvising. But the quandary with a group like that is how does one capture that in a studio album? Well, DMB did just that perfectly on “Two Step”. The fan favorite during live sets is funky and eerie, deep and mysterious on the recording. It also helps to kick off the record in an exciting musical way.

“#41” (Track 5, 6:39)

While some might think we would put the album’s titular song on this list, we prefer the even more poetic “#41”. Not that it has to be one or the other, but the two tracks offer something similar, a wistful, almost remorseful sense of adoration. There is worry in the passion, heft in love’s absolution. Matthews captures those stream-of-consciousness feelings well, putting poetry to his inner pleading. And that is most evident here in this hallowed offering.

“Say Goodbye” (Track 6, 6:12)

Matthews is nothing if not a hopeless romantic. Judging by his songs, the dude has a deep sense of love for the world. And as a younger person, that can often manifest itself in a tryst with another. On “Say Goodbye”, Matthews describes such an occasion. Two people—friends—are together and there is a will-they/won’t-they situation. But Matthews isn’t creepy about the thing—no. After their engagement is over, the next day, as he sings, they will go back to being friends. Ah, to be young again!

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