The 3 Paul McCartney “Throwaway” Songs That Actually Weren’t: Why Macca’s Deep Cuts Often Outshine His Hits

Those who have dared to criticize Paul McCartney have one chief complaint: many of his songs lack scope and don’t carry as much weight as his other Beatles counterparts. McCartney has been accused of writing “throwaway” songs—a notion he hit back at in “Silly Love Songs”.

Even McCartney himself has spoken about this perspective, saying of his first solo album, “They were almost throwaways, you know? But that’s why they were included… Normally, that stuff ends up with the rest of your demos, but all that stuff is often stuff I love.”

McCartney is a songwriter who knows the power of a great melody and can make the audience enjoy themselves for three minutes. This made him the poppiest member of The Beatles and often earned him criticism. But, if you’re able to look past that persistent narrative, you’ll find a wealth of songwriting that not only is pleasing to listen to but can be as rich a listening experience as any heady, “important” song in his discography. Revisit three McCartney deep cuts (at least to the general public) that could arguably outshine his biggest hits.

“Arrow Through Me”

Starting strong with this Wings cut, “Arrow Through Me” is an unparalleled groover. The lyrics in this song are deeply repetitive, but they work in tandem with the hypnotic instrumentation. There is a sophistication to the genre-bending in this song that proves why McCartney has stayed ahead of his competition for years. It might not be his most culturally relevant song, but it’s a stunner nonetheless.

“For No One”

“For No One” is one of McCartney’s most mature breakup songs. There is a detachment here that gives this song a unique feel. Moreover, the baroque pop sound he delivers here sets “For No One” apart from the rest of the songs in his discography, solo or otherwise. It is both in perfect harmony with the sonic direction of the accompanying album, Revolver, and a singular effort that can’t really be compared to much else.

“You Never Give Me Your Money”

McCartney proves the diversity of his talents in “You Never Give Me Your Money.” This song opens up a medley on Abbey Road, helping to close out The Beatles’ career. McCartney makes a medley out of this song in and of itself, delivering diverging sections made singular through different vocal deliveries. It’s a truly unique effort from a one-in-a-generation icon.

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)