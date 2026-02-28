Joan Jett Recalls Exciting “Full-Circle Moment” When Two of The Beatles Cheered Her On at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Joan Jett and her band The Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland on April 18, 2015. As solo artist, Jett had been eligible for induction for more than a decade when she was finally chosen for the honor.

Although her wait was a long one, Joan’s timing was pretty good, as she was welcomed into the Rock Hall at the same ceremony Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was recognized in the Musical Excellence category. This set the stage for an especially poignant moment for Jett, as she explained in a recent interview on the Music Makes Us podcast hosted by Bikini Kill and Le Tigre frontwoman Kathleen Hanna.

Paul McCartney was on hand to induct his old Beatles bandmate, ensuring that two of Joan’s all-time rock heroes would be witnessing her own induction.

Asked to share her recollections about the exciting event, the 67-year-old punk-rock legend said, “It was kind of scary, just knowing you’re gonna be in front of all your various peers and … people that have been doing that for a long time.”

She continued, “And it was interesting, because one of the first records I bought as a kid was Paul McCartney’s album that had ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ on it [his 1970 debut, ‘McCartney’]. And so … it just kind of ties things up, because when I went out on stage to give my speech, the first people to stand up in the front row were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and started a standing ovation. And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s really a full-circle kind of moment.’”

Jett Remembered Flashing Back to Her Childhood

Joan then explained that the moment made her think back to being a young music fan who likely never imagined where her rock career would take.

“I can picture myself sitting in my bedroom with my record player and my sister’s bed over there, posters all over the wall, and listening to that,” she noted. “And here he is applauding for me getting in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It was just [one] of those times you’re gonna really appreciate your accomplishments. You know, that was one where I allowed myself to go, ‘Wow, look at look at this s—. This is pretty cool.’”

Jett also commented, “What I wouldn’t have done for like so many of our departed stars that I looked up to … have been there, you know?” She added, “And it’s just … great.”

Jett Credited a Grunge Legend for Helping Her Get Inducted

Also during the conversation, Jett shared that she thought a comment made by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic during the previous year’s Rock Hall induction ceremony was instrumental in her being honored in 2015.

Jett was one of several female artists who performed with Nirvana’s surviving members when the grunge greats were welcomed into the Rock Hall in 2014.

“I got to do ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit,’” she remembered. “And after [the performance]it, Krist [Novoselic] said something like, ‘Can you believe she’s not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?’ And I think that’s what did it, Nirvana calling them out on stage. So, I think it lit a fire under them.”

More About Jett And The Blackhearts’ Induction

Miley Cyrus was on hand to introduce Joan and her band at the 2015 ceremony. After their speeches, Jett and The Blackhearts played three songs, including “Bad Reputation”; “Cherry Bomb,” by her influential early band The Runaways; and a cover of Tommy James & The Shondells’ “Crimson & Clover.” Nirvana drummer/Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined in on guitar for the last two songs. Jett duetted with Tommy James on “Crimson & Clover,” and Cyrus added some screamed backing vocals.

Jett also hit the stage during the finale. She added backing vocals to Ringo Starr’s performance of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.” McCartney played bass and also sang back vocals during the performance.

