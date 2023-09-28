The 4 Best Ska Bands of the 1990s

The ska genre, which often focuses on fast-paced horn-driven music, began in Jamaica in the mid-20th century. Today, music historians break the genre into three significant periods. Its origins are in the 1950s, the second phase in the 1970s, and the third phase in the 1990s.

Ska, like several other genres of music, enjoyed a resurgence in the late ’80s and ’90s. Below, we dive into four of the bands that helped grow the sound all over again.

Though some bands like Sublime and No Doubt blurred the lines between rock and ska in the decade, these four bands here below were a bit more clearly demarcated.

1. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Formed in 1983 in Boston, this group experienced its peak in the 1990s thanks to its album, Let’s Face It, released in 1997. That LP featured the smash hits “The Rascal King” and “The Impression That I Get,” both of which were all over the radio during the latter half of the decade. Fronted by the growling-voiced singer Dicky Barrett, the group continued playing until disbanding in 2022.

2. Fishbone

Formed as early as 1979, Fishbone is one of the most influential bands of the last quarter of the 20th century, with groups like Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt also pointing to the genre-bending outfit as an inspiration. While Fishbone never earned the success that some of its peers did, the group did enjoy success in the ’90s, including a few hit singles, a deal with Sony Records and an appearance on Saturday Night Live. The band’s 1991 album, The Reality of My Surroundings, was a must-own.

3. Reel Big Fish

Formed in 1991, this ska punk band released three albums in the 1990s, including the gold album, Turn the Radio Off, which featured songs like “Sell Out” and “Beer.” With big, catchy horns and buzzing guitars, Reel Big Fish burst on the scene and with unparalleled energy, worked its way into the hearts of many music fans, earning a big, cult following.

4. Rancid

Also formed in 1991, Rancid helped bring to life a new wave of both ska and punk rock. With peers like Green Day and the Offspring, this band infused reggae beats and sounds with third-wave American ska prowess. Rancid released four albums in the 1990s, including its debut, Let’s Go, which featured the hit “Salvation.” The band’s song “Time Bomb” from their third album …And Out Come the Wolves in 1995 cemented their status as ska standouts.

