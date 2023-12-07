The 5 John Fogerty Songs You Didn’t Know Were Covered by Other Artists

John Fogerty is the king of swamp rock. The 78-year-old, California-born artist has a voice that makes him sound like he came from the depths of the Louisiana swamps. With a snarl, growl, and twang, Fogerty is one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time. The artist, who rose to fame thanks to his band Creedence Clearwater Revival, is known for songs like “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” “Fortunate Son” and “Proud Mary.”

Because of his prowess as a songwriter, Fogerty’s (and Creedence’s) songs have been widely covered by some big-name artists. Below, we will dive into some of those tunes and the artists who helped increase their footprint.

1. “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” Johnny Cash

Written by John Fogerty

Released on the 1971 Creedence Clearwater Revival album, Pendulum, the song was later covered by the country star Johnny Cash on his 1985 album, Rainbow, giving the track a low, mellow croon like Cash is known to do. This song is all about downpours (literal and metaphorical). Cash sings,

Someone told me long ago

There’s a calm before the storm

I know, it’s been comin’ for some time

When it’s over, so they say

It’ll rain a sunny day

I know, shinin’ down like water

I wanna know, have you ever seen the rain?

I wanna know, have you ever seen the rain?

Comin’ down on a sunny day

2. “Down On The Corner,” Bo Diddley

Written by John Fogerty

Released on the 1969 CCR album, Willy and the Poor Boys, “Down On The Corner” was also covered by the blues artist Bo Diddley on his 1971 album, Another Dimension. Diddley’s version has a bit more of a swing to it, less of a growl and more of a bop. Sings Diddley on the foot-tapper,

Early in the evenin’ just about supper time

Over by the courthouse they’re starting to unwind

Four kids on the corner trying to bring you up

Willy picks a tune out and he blows it on the harp

Down on the corner

Out in the street

Willy and the Poor Boys are playin’

Bring a nickel, tap your feet

3. “Bad Moon Rising,” Jerry Lee Lewis

Written by John Fogerty

Released on the 1969 CCR album, Green River, this foreboding rock song has since been covered by dozens of artists, including rockabilly legend Jerry Lee Lewis. It was released on his 2010 LP, Mean Old Man, which also features a collaboration with Fogerty, himself. On the song, the duo sings in unison,

I see the bad moon a-risin’

I see trouble on the way

I see earthquakes and lightnin’

I see bad times today

Don’t go around tonight

Well it’s bound to take your life

There’s a bad moon on the rise

4. “Fortunate Son,” U2

Written by John Fogerty

Also released in 1969, this song appeared on the CCR album, Willy and the Poor Boys. The track, which is all about privilege (the kind the singer doesn’t have), was covered by big-name Irish rock band U2. On the offering, U2 lead singer Bono sings,

Some folks are born made to wave the flag

Hoo, they’re red, white and blue

And when the band plays “Hail to the chief”

Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no senator’s son, son

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no furtunate one, no

5. “Lookin’ out My Back Door,” Eric Church

Written by John Fogerty

Released on the 1970 CCR album, Cosmo’s Factory, this trippy track is about watching the world from your kitchen—perhaps under the influence of drugs. Covered by dozens of artists, country star Eric Church performed the song live about six years ago in 2017 in Peoria, Illinois. Check out the sunglasses-wearing heartland performer below, singing,

Just got home from Illinois, lock the front door, oh boy!

Got to sit down, take a rest on the porch

Imagination sets in, pretty soon I’m singin’

Doo, doo, doo, lookin’ out my back door

There’s a giant doin’ cartwheels, a statue wearin’ high heels

Look at all the happy creatures dancin’ on the lawn

Dinosaur Victrola, listenin’ to Buck Owens

Doo, doo, doo, lookin’ out my back door

Tambourines and elephants are playin’ in the band

Won’t you take a ride on the flyin’ spoon? Dood-n-doo-doo

Wonderous apparition provided by magician

Doo, doo, doo, lookin’ out my back door

