Dolly Parton to Open Hotel in Downtown Nashville

Downtown Nashville is set to get the Dolly Parton treatment. The country icon is set to open a hotel in the heart of Music City. The soon-to-be Nashville staple will be converted from an office building at 211 Commerce Street.

The office building was bought up by Parton and The Dollywood Co. for a whopping $75 million. The enterprise is an effort by the “I Will Always Love You” singer to invest in the future of Nashville–a cause near and dear to her heart.

“Since the pandemic, commercial real estate is becoming an opportunity,” Parton tells the Nashville Business Journal. “I strongly believe in the future of Nashville and feel this is a great investment.”

No definitive plans for the hotel have been shared as of yet. But, if we know Parton as well as we think we do, it promises to be over-the-top, music-centric, and endlessly appealing to her legions of fans the world over.

Parton started her foray into the hotel business with Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Opened in 1986, the amusement park has been a mainstay for Tennessee tourism. On top of its many thrill rides and other attractions, Dollywood features several resorts. The most recent resort, HeartSong Lodge & Resort, opened just last month.

Though this might be Parton’s first official place to stay in downtown Nashville, The Graduate hotel chain opened up what is affectionately becoming known as “The Dolly Parton” hotel in 2020. Though Parton herself has no ties to the building, its use of pink frilly decorations has linked it to Parton and her signature style.

Parton’s hotel is just one of many exciting new attractions coming to downtown Nashville soon. Luke Combs is set to get his bar on Broadway. The venue, taking the place of the iconic Wildhorse Saloon, will feature memorabilia from Combs’ career, multiple floors, and several stages for live music. Garth Brooks and Eric Church also have recently joined the Broadway pack.

American Songwriter reached out to Parton’s team about the the new venture and has not heard back at press time.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings