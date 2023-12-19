Photo of Keith Richards and Willie Nelson Sharing Stage During 90th Birthday Celebration Has Fans Ecstatic

Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration took place in April at Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl. It featured a long list of current and legacy artists sharing the stage. However, none of the pairings was as iconic as Nelson and Keith Richards. Fans can hear the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers perform together on the recently released live album recorded at the event.

Earlier this week, Echo Tone Music posted a photo of Nelson and Richards onstage during the event. “Keith Richards 80 years old and Willie Nelson 90 years old. Still playing live,” they wrote in the caption. “Good for them! Both are super great guys,” they added.

Many fans reacted to the photo of the two legends performing together. Many joked about the stars’ ages. “I think Willie will outlive Trigger,” one fan stated. Willie has been playing the Martin nylon-string guitar since it was brand-new in 1969. It has been repaired multiple times but still shows its age.

Another fan gave a nod to the legendarily wild lives both have lived. “Weed and alcohol are better than stem cell injections,” they joked. Another quipped, “Man I should have been taking drugs all these years.”

“Lots of experience,” one fan replied. Another added that Nelson and Richards are “GOATs on their own terms.”

Hear Willie Nelson and Keith Richards Perform Together

Fans can hear these two titans perform together on Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90. Richards joins Nelson for two songs on the album, both covers of songs by Outlaw Country legends.

First, they sang “We Had It All” from Waylon Jennings’ 1973 album Honky Tonk Heroes. Penned by Troy Seals and Donnie Fritts, it was the only song on the album that wasn’t written or co-written by Billy Joe Shaver.

Interestingly, they chose “Live Forever” by Shaver for their second shared song. The track took on new meaning to fans of the legendary songwriter after his passing in 2020. However, the lyrics are fitting for artists like Nelson and Richards. For instance, Nobody here will ever find me / But I will always be around / Just like the songs I leave behind me / I’m gonna live forever now.

