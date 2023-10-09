The 5 Most Underrated Drummers in Rock History

The rhythm and pulse of rock music predominantly rely on the fervent beats produced by the drummer. While the limelight often falls on the vocalists and guitarists, it’s the drummers who are the backbone, synchronizing the band and creating the rhythmic foundation. Some of them, despite their exceptional drumming skills and pivotal roles in iconic music projects, don’t receive the acclaim they deserve, remaining somewhat in the shadows of their more prominently featured bandmates.

These underappreciated maestros, with their intricate patterns and explosive energy, introduced inventive techniques, explored unconventional sounds, and injected depth into their bands’ compositions—yet their contributions often get overlooked in the broader spectrum of the music industry.

In an attempt to right that wrong, we’re recognizing—and celebrating— these unsung heroes of rock who have had a profound impact on the evolution of rock music, creating the heartbeat of their respective bands and driving the genre forward with their unique styles and innovative techniques. While they might not be household names, their influence reverberates through the world of music, and their legacies continue to inspire future generations of musicians.

It’s time to bang a gong for the five most underrated drummers in rock history.

1. Mick Avory (The Kinks)

Mick Avory provided the rhythmic backbone for The Kinks, one of the most influential bands of the rock era. Despite his considerable influence and unique style, he rarely gets mentioned in discussions about the greatest rock drummers. Avory’s subtle yet effective technique helped to underscore the raw energy and innovative sounds of his band, shaping classics like “You Really Got Me” and “All Day and All of the Night.”

2. Bill Ward (Black Sabbath)

Bill Ward, the man behind the drum kit for the iconic hard rock band Black Sabbath, played a pivotal role in developing the heavy, intense beats characteristic of heavy metal. Ward’s dynamic and elaborate drumming in tracks like “War Pigs” and “Iron Man” gave depth to Black Sabbath’s distinctive sound. Even with his immense contribution to the genre, his name often goes unnoticed in the mainstream acknowledgment of rock legends.

3. Topper Headon (The Clash)

Often referred to as “The Human Drum Machine,” Topper Headon’s versatile and meticulous drumming was a driving force behind the legendary punk band The Clash. Headon’s ability to merge different genres and pay attention to detail was crucial in songs like “Rock the Casbah” and “Train in Vain.” Despite his foundational impact on The Clash’s sound, his name isn’t as broadly recognized as it should be amongst the general public.

4. Michael Shrieve (Santana)

As the youngest musician on stage at Woodstock at the age of 20, Michael Shrieve exhibited a memorable solo during “Soul Sacrifice” with Santana. Shrieve’s fusion of jazz and rock techniques created a unique sound, contributing significantly to Santana’s early success. His innovative and influential drumming style continues to inspire countless drummers, yet his name doesn’t frequently make the lists of top rock drummers, highlighting the underrated nature of his work.

5. Bobby Elliott (The Hollies)

Bobby Elliott, the drummer for The Hollies, is another unsung hero of the drumming world. His impeccable timing and creative beats were integral to the band’s string of hits in the 1960s, including “Bus Stop” and “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” Elliott’s artistic flair and consistency provided the band’s rhythmic anchor and helped to shape the band’s signature sound. Despite his prolific career, Elliott’s contributions often don’t receive the widespread acknowledgment they warrant.

