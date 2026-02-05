Finding success as a singer, actor, and composer, Lamonte McLemore eventually helped form the iconic group The 5th Dimension. A group that embraced the genre of psychedelic soul, The 5th Dimension released hit songs like “Let The Sunshine In” and “Up, Up, and Away.” Throughout the history of the band, they won six Grammy awards and were even asked to perform at the White House twice. Sadly, McLemore passed away on Tuesday at 90 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, McLemore was destined to leave his mark on history. Before finding his way to the stage, he became the first African American athlete to try out for the St. Louis Cardinals. He even pitched in the minor league for the Los Angeles Dodgers. McLemore also served in the United States Navy as an aerial photographer. But eventually, turning his attention to music, he found both his career and home.

According to McLemore’s representative, Jeremy Westby, the singer passed away from natural causes on February 2. Just a few days prior, the icon suffered a stroke.

[RELATED: The Story and Meaning Behind “One Less Bell to Answer,” a Heartbreaking Torch Song by The 5th Dimension]

Fans Pay Tribute To Lamonte McLemore

With McLemore having such an impact on music during the 1960s and 1970s, fans took a moment to honor his legacy, writing:

“Rest in peace LaMonte. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Your beautiful music will live on until the universe ends.” “Long life & lasting legacy! Thank you.” “They were some of the first black pop singers we had along with Dionne Warwick in music. Rest In Peace. Mr Lamonte thank you for the ways you paved.” “Rest in Peace! Great life and brought a joy to world.” One fan even remembered his time in the military, adding, “The photographer who took all those Jet photographs! RIP sir!”

The Hate The 5th Dimension Faced One And Off The Stage

While McLemore loved his career on stage, it came with a few setbacks. Given the racial tension in America during the 1960s and 1970s, The 5th Dimension found itself the target of racist attacks.

Fellow member Marilyn McCoo never forgot the ignorance she faced. “We were constantly being attacked because we weren’t, quote, unquote, ‘Black enough.’ Sometimes we were called the Black group with the white sound, and we didn’t like that. We happened to be artists who are Black, and our voices sound the way they sound.”

From the baseball field to the concert stage, McLemore lived a life driven by passion and purpose. His songs remain a lasting reminder of the joy and unity music can bring.

(Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)