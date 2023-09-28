6 Classic Rock Songs About Cars

Classic rock and classic cars, just go together. In the ’60s and ’70s when classic rock was becoming the dominant genre on the radio, many listened to the songs while cruising down the highway in their “deuce coupes” or “little red corvettes.”

Videos by American Songwriter

But what are the best classic rock songs about cars? Below are six offerings from some of the biggest names in rock music. So, rev your engines and get your motor runnin’.

[RELATED: Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Reaches Billboard Chart Milestone After 800 Weeks]

Here are the six best classic rock songs about cars.

1. “Drive My Car,” by The Beatles

Released on the former Mop Top’s 1965 album, Rubber Soul, this Beatles song is a conversation between a man and a woman about “driving.” But in reality, it’s all about rolling around in the sheets. Nevertheless, putting this song on the radio and turning the key in the ignition is one of life’s great pleasures.

2. “Little Deuce Coupe,” the Beach Boys

Released in 1963 as the B-side to the California band’s single “Surfer Girl,” “Little Deuce Coupe” is about a 1932 Ford Model 18—the “deuce” is the 2 in 1932. The song hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. And on the harmonious track, the Beach Boys sings about having the best car around!

3. “The Passenger,” Iggy Pop

Released in 1977 on Iggy Pop’s album, Lust for Life, “The Passenger” is about being in a car and watching the world go by the windows. It was inspired by driving around with David Bowie, who sings background on the track, and the poem “The Lords” by Jim Morrison, which includes the line, modern life as a journey by car.

4. “Low Rider,” War

Released in 1975 on War’s album, Why Can’t We Be Friends? “Low Rider” may be the most famous track about a car. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart upon its release. A low-rider is a big car that sits low to the ground and imbues a sense of style and cool.

5. “Truckin’,” the Grateful Dead

Released in 1970 on the Grateful Dead album, American Beauty, “Truckin'” is one of the few popular commercial singles from the band. It’s smooth, mellow, and all about a drug bust. But the refrain “truckin'” is all about pushing on despite the troubles. So, while the song may be about a car itself, it certainly fits the theme thanks to the mellow refrain.

6. “Little Red Corvette,” Prince

“Little Red Corvette” was released a few years after the others on this list, coming out in 1983 on Prince’s party record, 1999. And like the first song on this list, “Drive My Car,” the car metaphors are a euphemism for intimacy with a sexual partner. Vroom-vroom!

Photo by Cummings Archives/Redferns