The 6 Most Iconic Music Videos from Hollywood’s Top Directors

There was a time when music videos were the source of American pop culture. From Madonna to Michael Jackson, the music video could make or break you as a modern pop star. Today, while they remain important pieces of art, they don’t quite have the same luster, thanks to the diminished presence of places like MTV in our lives.

But if we hop in our proverbial time machine we can see that even some of Hollywood’s best directors created iconic music videos as they built up their own catalogs on the way to making Oscar-nominated (and winning) films. Below, let’s dive into six videos that stand the test of artistic time.

We start off our list with not one but two music videos from 1990 directed by David Fincher, nominated for three Oscars for Best Director. The auteur, who has a new movie out this year, The Killer, was a mainstay in the MTV era when it came to music videos, and these topped the charts. Many claim George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” video invented the concept of the supermodel. Madonna looked like one herself in her lavish video for “Vogue.” Bask in the glory of both of these music videos below.

With Michael Jackson, there are no creative boundaries. So, in 1987, following up on his iconic album, Thriller, Jackson created the LP, Bad. And for its title track? He turned to iconic New York City director Martin Scorsese—who also has a new movie out this year, The Killers of the Flower Moon. Below, check out Scorsese’s 18-minute video for Jackon’s pop song, “Bad.” (There is also a shorter version that you can see here.)

Not only was the bombastic rap group Public Enemy prominently featured in Spike Lee’s seminal 1989 film, Do The Right Thing, but Spike also collaborated with Chuck D and Flavor Flav for the music video for their legendary track, “Fight The Power.” Using footage from important marches for equality and shots of P.E. in New York City, Lee pulled out all the stops for this uppercut of a song.

This song, originally by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, was covered by the beloved rock duo The White Stripes in 2003. The band recruited director Sofia Coppola for the sultry pole-dancing black-and-white music video. Coppola, whose new movie Priscilla came out this year, tapped model Kate Moss and her black underwear for the visuals.

When this Fatboy Slim video came out in 2001, it was all over MTV’s Total Request Live and other stations. Around the clock. And for good reason, the Spike Jonze-directed video features a lovable performance by actor Christopher Walken, who swims through the sky and dances like the avant-garde artist he truly is. Get ready for your cheeks to hurt from smiling while watching this one.

