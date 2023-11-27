Three Movies Every Michael Jackson Fan Should See

He’s the greatest pop star of all time. No one combined songwriter, performance, dancing and general sizzling style like Michael Jackson. Born into a musical family, later becoming a child star, and then leveraging that fame into a dynamic solo career, Jackson could do it all.

But that didn’t stop the controversy and the sordid stories from flowing in, either. Sadly, the artist died young, too, passing away at just 50 after health issues and reported addictions to pain and sleep medications.

Still, though, Jackson was a star, no matter his personal life and the stories behind his passing. As such, we wanted to present three films here in which Jackson showcased his charisma, abilities, and the talents that drew so many to him. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Making Michael Jackson’s Thriller (1983)

Jackson’s music video for the hit song “Thriller” may just be the most famous offering of its kind. Not only has it been viewed millions of times, but Jackson eating popcorn, a shot from the film, has become a widely circulated meme online. Yes, who doesn’t have history one way or another with the video? So, it’s likely many would want to see how it was made. To do that, check out the short, 40-minute film here below. The movie premiered on MTV and was made to help finance the giant music video endeavor. It’s a great behind the scenes of one of the world’s brightest artists.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

This documentary is about what would have been Jackson’s concert tour. Sadly, he died before the tour got off the ground. But the final rehearsals and work for the tour is stunning in and of itself. Fans can go behind the scenes of the production here in this excellent movie. While none of the footage was meant to be released, when Jackson died, it was decided it should be. Check out a trailer for This is It here below.

The Wiz (1978)

Ah, simpler times. This 1978 Motown remake of The Wizard of Oz features Jackson, Diana Ross and many more hitmakers of the era. The movie also led to the partnership between Jackson and producer/arranger Quincy Jones, a connection that would lead to some iconic songs and albums. Check out the trailer for the campy, dynamic film here below.

