The 60s Were the Best Decade for Music, and These 4 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1964 Prove It

Even those who weren’t alive during the 60s would probably agree that this particular decade was a pretty big deal for rock music. The Beatles had taken over the airwaves. The British Invasion lent a new flavor of rock music to the masses. Rock, as a whole, was evolving in a big way. And I think the following classic rock albums from 1964 prove just how magical and revolutionary that decade was for the genre. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

‘A Hard Day’s Night’ by The Beatles

There was no avoiding the Fab Four on this list. A Hard Day’s Night was released in mid-1964 and was The Beatles’ first release to feature entirely original material. All of the best early-career hits from the band can be found on this album. From the title track to “Can’t Buy Me Love” to “And I Love Her”, there is a lot of magic to be found on this record. However, you really need to listen to the whole thing to really grasp how incredible this album was for its time.

‘The Animals’ by The Animals

The British Invasion hits this list of classic rock albums from 1964 yet again with The Animals’ debut self-titled blues rock record. It’s been described as “dirty” and “drawling” by critics. I can’t think of two words that sum up The Animals’ unique sound quite as well. The Animals dropped in September of that year and features the band’s biggest hit, “The House Of The Rising Sun”. Though, both sides of this record feature excellent songs best experienced with a thorough run-through. Bonus points if you’ve got this classic on vinyl.

‘All Summer Long’ by The Beach Boys

This album is more on the pop side of classic rock albums from 1964. However, it’s an important enough piece of work with a rock and roll edge that deserves a spot on this list. All Summer Long by The Beach Boys was released in the summer of 1964. It’s a painfully short album at just 25 minutes long that leaves the listener wanting more. Some of the band’s most enduring hits are on this very album, from “I Get Around” to “Little Honda”.

Photo by G Greenwell and A MacDonald /Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images