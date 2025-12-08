Bob Dylan To Continue His Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Into 2026: Full Concert Dates, Locations, & Tickets

Bob Dylan’s time on the Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour isn’t over yet. The legendary singer recently revealed that his tour will continue into 2026.

The 2026 shows will kick off on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Dylan will travel across the country for about six weeks, before wrapping his run on May 1 in Abilene, Texas.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale Dec. 12.

Dylan first began his latest tour in 2021, the year after he released Rough and Rowdy Ways. Initially, the tour was slated to last until 2024, but Dylan has repeatedly pushed the end date.

The latest tour extension isn’t a surprise. Last month, Dylan revealed that an announcement about 2026 shows was forthcoming in a post to X.

“To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show,” he wrote, “we will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later.”

The Rough and Rowdy shows typically feature Dylan performing most of the tracks from the 2020 album, many reworked with new arrangements. He’s been known to play some throwbacks too, as well as a cover here and there.

March 21 – Omaha, Nebraska @ Orpheum Theater

March 22 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Mary W. Sommervold Hall

March 24 – Rochester, Minnesota @ Mayo Civic Center Arena

March 25 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Hancher Auditorium

March 27 – La Crosse, Wisconsin @ La Crosse Center

March 28 – Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Theatre

March 30 – Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre

March 31 – Muncie, Indiana @ Emens Auditorium

April 2 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ DeVos Performance Hall

April 3 – Saginaw, Michigan @ The Theater

April 4 – Detroit, Michigan @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 6 – Louisville, Kentucky @ The Louisville Palace

April 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

April 10 – Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre

April 12 – Dayton, Ohio @ Winsupply Theatre

April 14 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

April 16 – Bowling Green, Kentucky @ SKyPAC

April 17 – Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 19 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 20 – Spartanburg, South Carolina @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 22 – Macon, Georgia @ Macon City Auditorium

April 23 – Dothan, Alabama @ Dothan Civic Center

April 25 – Jackson, Mississippi @ Thalia Mara Hall

April 27 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Raising Cane’s River Cente

April 28 – Shreveport, Louisiana @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 29 – Tyler, Texas @ Cowan Center

May 1 – Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Auditorium

