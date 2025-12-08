Bob Dylan To Continue His Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Into 2026: Full Concert Dates, Locations, & Tickets

Bob Dylan’s time on the Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour isn’t over yet. The legendary singer recently revealed that his tour will continue into 2026.
The 2026 shows will kick off on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Dylan will travel across the country for about six weeks, before wrapping his run on May 1 in Abilene, Texas.
Tickets for all dates will go on sale Dec. 12.
Dylan first began his latest tour in 2021, the year after he released Rough and Rowdy Ways. Initially, the tour was slated to last until 2024, but Dylan has repeatedly pushed the end date.
The latest tour extension isn’t a surprise. Last month, Dylan revealed that an announcement about 2026 shows was forthcoming in a post to X.
“To all fans and followers of Rough and Rowdy Ways Show,” he wrote, “we will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later.”
The Rough and Rowdy shows typically feature Dylan performing most of the tracks from the 2020 album, many reworked with new arrangements. He’s been known to play some throwbacks too, as well as a cover here and there.
Bob Dylan’s 2026 Tour Dates
March 21 – Omaha, Nebraska @ Orpheum Theater
March 22 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Mary W. Sommervold Hall
March 24 – Rochester, Minnesota @ Mayo Civic Center Arena
March 25 – Iowa City, Iowa @ Hancher Auditorium
March 27 – La Crosse, Wisconsin @ La Crosse Center
March 28 – Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Theatre
March 30 – Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre
March 31 – Muncie, Indiana @ Emens Auditorium
April 2 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ DeVos Performance Hall
April 3 – Saginaw, Michigan @ The Theater
April 4 – Detroit, Michigan @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 6 – Louisville, Kentucky @ The Louisville Palace
April 9 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
April 10 – Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre
April 12 – Dayton, Ohio @ Winsupply Theatre
April 14 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
April 16 – Bowling Green, Kentucky @ SKyPAC
April 17 – Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 19 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 20 – Spartanburg, South Carolina @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
April 22 – Macon, Georgia @ Macon City Auditorium
April 23 – Dothan, Alabama @ Dothan Civic Center
April 25 – Jackson, Mississippi @ Thalia Mara Hall
April 27 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana @ Raising Cane’s River Cente
April 28 – Shreveport, Louisiana @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 29 – Tyler, Texas @ Cowan Center
May 1 – Abilene, Texas @ Abilene Auditorium
