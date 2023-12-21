The Greatest Violinists of the 21st Century

Did you know that the modern violin was probably invented in the early 1500s in Northern Italy? The region is still known for its violin making traditions to this day. Though music has changed in the centuries since the violin’s inception, it remains a popular instrument to this day. Its beautiful tones and variety of musical techniques make it a beloved part of countless musical traditions. But it is also an extremely difficult instrument, and it can be challenging to become a truly talented violinist. These modern violinists are bringing this ancient instrument into the 21st century with their amazing talents.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Hilary Hahn

Almost any list of modern violin greats will include Hilary Hahn. She started studying violin at just 4 and later joined the Curtis Institute of Music. Hahn was considered a true child prodigy. She performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at 12 and debuted at Carnegie Hall when she was only 16. Hahn has performed all over the world, including at the Vatican for Pope Benedict XVI. She has also won three Grammy Awards.

2. Nicola Benedetti

Nicola Benedetti’s musical talents were obvious from the time she was a child. By age 8, she was leading the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain. In her teens, she won multiple national awards in recognition of her talents as a musical prodigy. Today, Benedetti has toured with orchestras around the globe and received countless awards for her services. She’s known not just for her talents, but also for her exuberant playing style, which has enthralled audiences worldwide.

3. Joshua Bell

If you’re a classical music fan, you know the name Joshua Bell. One of the most famous violinists of our time, Bell developed an interest in music before he even started school. After years of intense study, he debuted at Carnegie Hall when he was only 17. His performance on the score of the Academy Award-winning 1998 film The Red Violin earned him the attention of the wider world. Bell’s accomplishments are hugely varied — he plays music both modern and classical as well as performing for film scores and much more.

4. Akiko Suwanai

Japanese violinist Akiko Suwanai began studying the instrument at just 3. After studying at Juilliard, she made history in 1990, becoming the youngest-ever champion of the Tchaikovsky Competition held in Moscow. Suwanai remains a renowned violinist to this day. She’s known for her broad repertoire and extraordinary technical skill, making her a standout even amongst the most talented musicians in the world.

5. Augustin Hadelich

Augustin Hadelich managed to become one of the most skilled violinists in the world without receiving an early formal education in the instrument. Most professional instrumentalists start studying before they even enter school. But Hadelich didn’t have that option. Fascinated by the violin, he took sporadic lessons from adults who traveled by his family’s farm. Finally, he was able to study at renowned music schools in Italy and New York. Hadelich has performed around the world, earning four Grammy nominations.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images