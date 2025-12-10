The 70s Were the Best Decade for Music, and These 3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1971 Prove It

The 1970s were a decade unlike any other for rock music. And from the very start of that decade came excellent classic rock albums, particularly from 1971, that have stood the test of time. Let’s look at a few classic rock albums from the year 1971 that just never seem to get old. Even if you weren’t alive in the year 1971, I bet you’ve heard at least a few songs from these killer classic rock albums.

‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin

Well, this one was certainly inevitable. This wouldn’t be a list of classic rock albums from 1971 worth its salt without mentioning Led Zeppelin IV. The legendary rock band’s fourth album is a gorgeous amalgamation of everything they were about up to that point: Rock, blues, and fantasy. By 1971, they had become so much more refined as musicians. And you just can’t beat the intensity of John Bonham’s drums. This might just be one of the greatest albums of the 1970s, period.

‘Who’s Next’ by The Who

Tommy was a wild ride, and The Who followed up that legendary album with yet another legendary rock opera. Who’s Next is considered by many fans to be the hard rock outfit’s best album, but that’s definitely up for debate. Either way, some of the band’s most legendary songs are on this album. “Baba O’Riley” is the most obvious one, along with “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. But if you haven’t listened to this record in its entirety before, I strongly suggest doing so immediately. You might just be blown away.

‘Sticky Fingers’ by The Rolling Stones

Another essential entry on our list of classic rock albums from 1971, you just can’t go wrong with The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers. Many fans and critics alike consider this blues rock classic to be one of the band’s greatest career albums, and I’m inclined to agree with that notion. On Sticky Fingers, you’ll find long-enduring hits like “Wild Horses”, “You Gotta Move”, and “Sway”, along with the retrospectively uncomfortable track “Brown Sugar”. But the real magic lies in listening to this album in its entirety. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

