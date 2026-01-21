Yet Another One: The Classic Rock Icon Who Also Adores The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows”

One of the most mutually loved songs amongst rock ‘n’ roll greats is The Beach Boys staple, “God Only Knows”. Musicians who have outwardly expressed their admiration for the song include Paul McCartney, Bono, Pete Townshend, John Lennon, Barry Gibb, and many, many more. For that reason, as well as many others, it is certainly in the greatest song of all time category, and another famous musician who agrees is Graham Nash.

Released in 1966, this Beach Boys classic went on to peak at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is incredibly surprising for such a lauded track, but as we always mention on this site, quality doesn’t mean chart success. Given that the general public didn’t react to this song in such an ardent manner, it seems there is something all the musicians listed above see that we don’t.

During the mid-1960s, Graham Nash first met The Beach Boys when they played a show with The Hollies, Nash’s former band. Subsequently, Nash went on to consume their music and become a big fan of Wilson and the guys. Regarding their album, Pet Sounds, Nash called it “incredible” and said, “It was one of those albums that pulled you in straight away. Start to finish it’s perfection,” via Brian Wilson’s website.

Why “God Only Knows” Blew Graham Nash Away

As stated previously, Nash is not alone in thinking that The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” is the pinnacle of rock ‘n’ roll craftsmanship. Regarding the song, McCartney famously called it “the greatest song ever written.” Nash’s comments aren’t as bold, yet they still highlight the nuanced quality of the iconic single.

“I think the combination of the musical arrangement with the incredible vocal sound of their combined voices created a remarkably sophisticated and instantly impactful song. It’s just one of those songs that goes straight to the heart the first time you hear it, and every time after for that matter,” said Nash.

While Brian Wilson was never known as a “songwriter’s songwriter” or a “musician’s musician,” he certainly was. Why is that? Well, because “God Only Knows” is without a doubt one of the most respected rock ‘n’ roll singles of all time. Even if Graham Nash didn’t think so, that would still be the case. Brian Wilson has a bunch of songs that outline his legacy in diamonds, but this is the crown jewel, plastered in the middle.

Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images