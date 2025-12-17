Watch the Whimsical New Animated Video for George Harrison’s 1973 Hit “Give Me Love,” Directed by ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard

A new official music video for George Harrison’s chart-topping 1973 hit “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth),” directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, has debuted at the late Beatles guitarist’s YouTube channel. The clip features stop-motion animation that takes viewers on a magical trip with Harrison around the gardens and the grounds of his U.K. estate, Friar Park.

The video celebrates Harrison’s love of gardening while also including some Easter eggs referencing highlights of George’s career. The clip follows an animated Harrison as he plants flowers and prunes bushes and trees. Eventually, he’s joined in his chores by some of the garden gnomes from his property. The actual gnomes famously appeared on the cover of his classic 1970 solo album, All Things Must Pass.

As Harrison works in his gardens, he encounters a tree with a human face. George also crosses paths with the giant carnivorous alien plant from Little Shop of Horrors. In addition, he takes an excursion with the gnomes on a duck-shaped boat. Near the end of the video, George and the gnomes enter a cave and encounter a benevolent cosmic entity.

The animation was created via a collaboration between the Toronto-based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures. A team of 20 stop-motion artists worked on the video. The project was co-produced by George’s son, Dhani, and his Dark Horse Records partner, David Zonshine.

Wolfhard is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix horror/sci-fi series Stranger Things. In addition to being an acclaimed actor, he also is a filmmaker and a musician.

Wolfhard’s feature-film directorial debut, Hell of a Summer, premiered in 2023. He also co-wrote and starred in the movie. In June 2025, Finn released his debut solo album, Happy Birthday.

In a statement, Wolfhard said about his experience directly the new video, “To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor. It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

Dhani Harrison added, “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad. My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation. Great job, Finn—we love you.”

More About “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)”

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” appeared on George Harrison’s second post-Beatles album, Living in the Material World.

The song was released as the album’s lead single, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 on June 30, 1973. In addition to Harrison on vocals and guitar, the track featured Nicky Hopkins on piano, Gary Wright on harmonium, Klaus Voormann on bass guitar, and Jim Keltner on drums.

Living in the Material World spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in June and July of 1973. An expanded reissue of the album was released in November 2024.

The reissue was released in multiple formats and configurations. Among the versions is a Super Deluxe Edition box set featuring two CDs, two LPs, a 7-inch vinyl single, and a Blu-ray audio disc. The package also includes a 60-page booklet.

The Living in the Material World reissue features a newly mixed version of the original album, a selection of previously unreleased alternate takes from the sessions, and the B-side “Miss O’Dell.” It also includes a previously unheard recording of “Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond),” a Harrison-penned tune that appeared on Ringo Starr’s 1973 solo album, Ringo.

The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos mixes of the Living in the Material Word album and all of the bonus tracks.

(Courtesy of George Harrison Estate)