The Beatles Album Both John Lennon and Dave Grohl Agreed Is Their Best: “I’d Call This Timeless”

Bluesy hits and simple melodies characterized the Beatles’ early career. The end of their tenure was characterized by oddball, psychedelic, heavily conceptual tracks. Operating in a sort of middle ground is the Beatles‘ self-titled record, a.k.a The White Album. Released in 1968, this record saw the group turn their backs on heady material in favor of uninhibited rockers. Many fans consider this album their best work, including Dave Grohl. These opinions are echoed by John Lennon, who also thought this record was a timeless effort. Find out why both Grohl and Lennon loved The White Album below.

Dave Grohl and John Lennon on The White Album

For a few of the albums that came before The White Album, the Beatles relied on heavy concepts. From loose themes to concept records, these albums saw the group leave their blues-inspired early years behind. As they worked on their self-titled, Lennon counted it as a return to form.

The late-great Beatle felt the album was hyper-focused on the band as meritable rock musicians. They didn’t need any overarching concept; their talent could stand on its own.

“What we’re trying to do is rock ‘n roll, ‘with less of your philosorock,’ is what we’re saying to ourselves,” Lennon once said. “And get on with rocking because rockers is what we really are.”

“You can give me a guitar, stand me up in front of a few people,” he added. “Even in the studio, if I’m getting into it, I’m just doing my old bit… not quite doing Elvis Legs but doing my equivalent. It’s just natural. Everybody says we must do this and that, but our thing is just rocking. You know, the usual gig. That’s what this new record is about—definitely rocking.”

Lennon on Paul McCartney’s Leadership

On top of this album being a return to their roots, Lennon also favored its notable lack of McCartney’s leadership. One of the many things that led to the Beatles’ breakup was Lennon and his other two bandmates’ feelings that McCartney’s grip on the group was too firm.

“[Paul] wanted it to be more a group thing, which really means more Paul,” Lennon added elsewhere. “So he never liked that album.”

Elsewhere, another legendary musician praised this record, Grohl. The drummer-turned-frontman has spoken at length about his love of the Beatles. Specifically, he’s praised The White Album.

“I think I was a glimpse of hope in my parents’ eyes, but this has some of my favourite Beatles songs on it: ‘Blackbird’, ‘Revolution #9’, ‘Revolution’, ‘Helter Skelter,’” Grohl once said of this record. “It’s funny to imagine those four cute little Beatles years later on LSD….I’d call this timeless.”

Many fans and musicians alike agree with Lennon and Grohl’s preference for this Beatles album. It featured more than its fair share of hits and was endlessly appealing. Revisit The White Album below.

