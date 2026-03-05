Sting Announces More 2026 North American Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets

Sting has announced a string of North American dates for fall 2026.

The legendary bassist/singer/songwriter is embarking on an extensive world tour this year. Dubbed the Sting 3.0 Tour, the outing includes spring North American dates, European dates for the summer, and now more North American dates in the fall.

Included among the new dates are Vancouver, B.C.; Seattle, Washington; two nights in Montréal, Quebec, and six nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York. Fiction Plane will be in the support slot at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Sting’s current “3.0” power trio act consists of Sting on bass/vocals, Dominic Miller on guitar, and Chris Maas on drums. The singer recently settled with former Police bandmates Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers to the tune of $800,000 in royalties.

Regardless, fans can expect to hear a mix of Police classics and hits from Sting’s solo catalog at these shows. Copeland, meanwhile, has announced his own tour of speaking dates for this year.

How to Get Tickets to Sting’s 2026 Tour

General onsale for the new dates will begin Friday, March 6, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Sting’s previously announced dates on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Since StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

05/09 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

05/10 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

05/13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

05/16 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

05/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

05/22 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

05/23 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

05/25 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

06/17 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena

06/18 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

06/20 – Bratislava, SK @ TIPOS Arena

06/21 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/23 – Vilnius, LT @ Park Of The Hill

06/24 – Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna

06/26 – Sønderborg, DK @ Mølleparken

06/27 – Uppsala, SE @ Botaniska Gardens

06/29 – Trondheim, NO @ Sverresborg Arena

06/30 – Hamar, NO @ Stortorget

07/03 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/06 – Nimes, FR @ Nimes Arena Festival

07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Les Nuits de Barcelona Fest

07/09 – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, ES @ Gran Canaria Arena

07/10 – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, ES @ Anexo Palmetum

07/12 – Chiclana, ES @ Concert Music Festival

07/13 – Fuengirola, ES @ Marenostrum Fuengirola

07/15 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros de Granada

07/17 – Figueira da Foz, PT @ Praia do Relógio

07/18 – Sevilla, ES @ Iconica Santalucia

07/20 – Marciac, FR @ Jazz In Marciac

07/22 – Narbonne, FR @ Jazz a L’Hospitalet

07/25 – Spa, BE @ Francofolies de Spa

07/26 – Arc-et-Senans, FR @ Saline Royale

07/28 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

07/29 – Schaffhausen, CH @ Stars In Town 2026

07/31 – Bassano del Grappa, IT @ Music Park

08/01 – Pula, HR @ Roman Arena

08/04 – Limassol, CY @ Tsirio Stadium

08/06 – Cluj, RO @ UNTOLD Festival

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

10/16 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino

10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/26 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis

10/27 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis

11/01 – Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

11/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

* = w/ Fiction Plane

