Sting Announces More 2026 North American Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets

Sting has announced a string of North American dates for fall 2026.
Videos by American Songwriter
The legendary bassist/singer/songwriter is embarking on an extensive world tour this year. Dubbed the Sting 3.0 Tour, the outing includes spring North American dates, European dates for the summer, and now more North American dates in the fall.
Included among the new dates are Vancouver, B.C.; Seattle, Washington; two nights in Montréal, Quebec, and six nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York. Fiction Plane will be in the support slot at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
Sting’s current “3.0” power trio act consists of Sting on bass/vocals, Dominic Miller on guitar, and Chris Maas on drums. The singer recently settled with former Police bandmates Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers to the tune of $800,000 in royalties.
Regardless, fans can expect to hear a mix of Police classics and hits from Sting’s solo catalog at these shows. Copeland, meanwhile, has announced his own tour of speaking dates for this year.
How to Get Tickets to Sting’s 2026 Tour
General onsale for the new dates will begin Friday, March 6, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get tickets to Sting’s previously announced dates on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Since StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Sting 2026 Tour Dates
05/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
05/09 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
05/10 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/13 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
05/16 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
05/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
05/21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/22 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/23 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/25 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
06/17 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena
06/18 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome
06/20 – Bratislava, SK @ TIPOS Arena
06/21 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/23 – Vilnius, LT @ Park Of The Hill
06/24 – Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
06/26 – Sønderborg, DK @ Mølleparken
06/27 – Uppsala, SE @ Botaniska Gardens
06/29 – Trondheim, NO @ Sverresborg Arena
06/30 – Hamar, NO @ Stortorget
07/03 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/06 – Nimes, FR @ Nimes Arena Festival
07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Les Nuits de Barcelona Fest
07/09 – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, ES @ Gran Canaria Arena
07/10 – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, ES @ Anexo Palmetum
07/12 – Chiclana, ES @ Concert Music Festival
07/13 – Fuengirola, ES @ Marenostrum Fuengirola
07/15 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros de Granada
07/17 – Figueira da Foz, PT @ Praia do Relógio
07/18 – Sevilla, ES @ Iconica Santalucia
07/20 – Marciac, FR @ Jazz In Marciac
07/22 – Narbonne, FR @ Jazz a L’Hospitalet
07/25 – Spa, BE @ Francofolies de Spa
07/26 – Arc-et-Senans, FR @ Saline Royale
07/28 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
07/29 – Schaffhausen, CH @ Stars In Town 2026
07/31 – Bassano del Grappa, IT @ Music Park
08/01 – Pula, HR @ Roman Arena
08/04 – Limassol, CY @ Tsirio Stadium
08/06 – Cluj, RO @ UNTOLD Festival
10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
10/16 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino
10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/26 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis
10/27 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis
11/01 – Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall
11/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
* = w/ Fiction Plane
When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.