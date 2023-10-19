The 39-year-old New Hampshire-born artist Mandy Moore rose to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s as a pop star. Since then, she’s grown into an actor, songwriter, and a family gal.

With all the different stages she’s experienced in her life, one might wonder what Moore has to say about the world outside of her popular singles and television shows like This Is Us. What are her thoughts about life and love, her craft, family, and more? Below, we have compiled the best 20 Mandy Moore quotes.

1. “I carry around, like, a little journal with me and just write all the time. Not necessarily, like, actually sitting down and writing lyrics—just free-form writing, whatever’s going on in my mind. I write a lot on airplanes, actually, because it’s completely isolating.”

2. “I guess I have sort of an atypical relationship with my mom for someone my age, because I think I started so young with the music thing and I had my parents always on the road with me. So at a time when I think I should have been rebelling, like in high school, they were actually my best friends.”

3. “I’m very blessed that I get to dabble in both music and movies, and as long as people are willing to accept me in both roles, I’ll be there.”

4. “Growing up in the public spotlight and having insecurities like every other girl, I really know what it’s like to feel self-conscious.”

5. “When I was first starting out in the music industry, I was always coupled in the same sentence with Jessica Simpson, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera—and I was probably the worst of them. I think a lot of people back then thought, ‘Mandy Moore… she’ll probably go back to where she came from in a year.'”

6. “I understand people have preconceived notions of who I am or what I do.”

7. “I like being friends with other women who are supportive of women. I think that is important.”

8. “I’ve gone skydiving twice. I was terrified about doing it, but I wanted to overcome that. The first time, I did it with my parents and I remember that they had already both jumped out, and suddenly it was my turn. And I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to be an orphan,’ so I guess I have no choice, and I jumped out of the plane.”

9. “We are in a culture where it’s so easy to just turn things off that you don’t like. And I think that doesn’t make you a well-rounded person or artist. You have to be able to take the good with the bad and have opinions on things!”

10. “A smile is so sexy, yet so warm. When someone genuinely smiles at you, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

11. “Growing up, I was obsessed with Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty And The Beast. I was always singing the songs from these movies, so to find myself in the studio with Alan Menken was an amazing experience. In fact, it was a dream come true.”

12. “Music is my first love.”

13. “I’m really kind of boring—I’d rather go to bed early and get up early because I really value my time off, my time away from work.”

14. “I want to go to college to study journalism. I want to speak French fluently, to travel. My mom was a journalist and it’s in my blood.”

15. “It was never important for a wedding to be about anything other than me and my partner. A big celebration was never my cup of tea.”

16. “I love the idea of getting up early on Sundays and walking to the market to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s a good way to start my day, and it makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something before other people are even awake.”

17. “Developing a relationship with someone you admire, who can encourage you to reach your full potential, is something that everyone can benefit from.”

18. “Hope is the most exciting thing there is in life.”

19. “Anytime I listen to my gut and I don’t do something, or I do, it always tends to work out in my favor.”

20. “I just don’t want to be known as the actress who can sing. I want to be known as the singer who can act, too.

