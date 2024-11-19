The Best and Worst Song From Every Sublime Album

Ska punk and reggae rock outfit Sublime technically only released three albums before disbanding in 1996. Each one is unique in its own way, but one can’t deny that each of Sublime’s albums has a best song and a worst song, respectively. Just keep in mind that this list is all a matter of opinion!

Best Song on ‘40oz. To Freedom’ – “Let’s Go Get Stoned”

Nothing summarizes the vibe, musicality, and pop culture influence Sublime had as a ska punk outfit quite like “Let’s Go Get Stoned”. It’s a classic early-career track from the band.

Listen, we get what they were probably trying to do here. Karma is rough, and usually very much deserved. But this explicit and honestly tone-deaf tune is far from Sublime’s best. Even Bradley Nowell said that it’s one of their worst songs, despite it being a huge hit at the time of its release.

Best Song on ‘Robbin’ The Hood’ – “Steppin’ Razor”

We have to give credit where credit is due to Jamaican reggae musician Joe Higgs for writing this song. And also props to Steely Dan for that sample of “Do It Again”. Sublime managed to take something that was very much not theirs and make it at least marginally interesting. This song has been covered by everyone from The Wailers to Peter Tosh.

Worst Song on ‘Robbin’ The Hood’ – “Saw Red”

You’d think combining two of the biggest ska punk stars into one song would be a great move. However, the addition of No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani on this track just couldn’t save it. Compared to the rest of the album, it just doesn’t fit in the way it should.

Still, “Saw Red” is a nice little piece of music history, considering the collaboration happened before either ska punk band enjoyed mainstream success.

Best Song on ‘Sublime’ – “Jailhouse”

This is probably the quintessential Sublime song. It has all the right elements: Glittering, bright guitar riffs. A stark balance of loud and soft sounds. Lyrics about prison and rebellion. Even non-fans of Sublime have probably heard this song and enjoyed it.

Worst Song on ‘Sublime’ – “Wrong Way”

Like “Date R*pe”, this song hasn’t aged well. It wasn’t even all that appropriate for its time, either. This song about a young woman who is forced into prostitution is a tragedy in itself, but there’s something about a trombone solo and the way the song is composed that makes it all seem like one big (in poor taste) joke.

