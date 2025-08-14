The Best and Worst Song From Every Tool Album

If you’re just getting into alternative metal and art rock outfit Tool, the best place to start is with their debut 1993 studio album Undertow. From there, you can jump from album to album chronologically to get a real feel for how the band has evolved through the years. But if you just want to get the gist of Tool’s work, you can also opt to listen to the (objectively) best and worst song from each album.

Videos by American Songwriter

To keep this particular list from being 10 billion pages long, we’re only going to focus on Tool’s five official studio albums. No EPs or live albums here! And please keep in mind that this list is simply a matter of opinion. Realistically, the band hasn’t released many songs that could be considered “the worst” in any respect.

1. ‘Undertow’

Best Song – “Sober”

This classic song from Undertow was inspired by a friend of the band, who was struggling with substance abuse and couldn’t find it in them to be creative while sober. “Sober” is a simple song, but Maynard Keenan’s emotionally wrought vocals are unreal.

Worst Song – “Disgustipated”

“Disgustipated” is basically 15 minutes (and some change) of religious satirical lyrics and creepy ambiance. It’s certainly likable, but some fans don’t vibe with how drawn-out it is.

2. ‘Ænima’

Best Song – “Ænima”

“Ænima” is a major fan-favorite among Tool fans, and it makes sense why. At its core, it’s an angry song about Los Angeles and wanting it to break off the continental US into the ocean. That rage isn’t sloppy, though. It’s a detailed, excellently written, and surprisingly tranquil song. If you’re not a fan of Scientology or fake gangsters, this song is for you.

Worst Song – “Hooker With A P*nis”

This song is a sharp clapback to former fans who called Tool “sellouts” for finally getting the success they deserve. However, it’s a little bit self-serving; and the title hasn’t aged well.

3. ‘Lateralus’

Best Song – “Lateralus”

It’s tough to choose the best song and worst song from the 2001 Tool album Lateralus, namely because it’s packed with so much well-written material. However, we’re going with the title track as the best of this one. This song packs enough mathematical ecstasy into nine minutes and 24 seconds to last you a lifetime. Though, this writer’s personal favorite is definitely “Parabola”.

Worst Song – “Triad”

We can’t deny that “Triad” is an epic opera in its own right. It’s quite a captivating song and a great closer to Lateralus. However, the rest of the album just hits a bit better.

4. ‘10,000 Days’

Best Song – “Wings For Marie (Pt 1)” and “10,000 Days (Pt 2)”

One might see these two songs as part of one whole, so we’re going to include both of them as our top pick from 10,000 Days. “Wings For Marie (Pt 1)” portrays Kennan grappling with the impending death of his mother, Judith Marie. Both that song and “10,000 Days (Pt 2)” were inspired by his mother’s cerebral aneurysm, subsequent paralysis when Keenan was just a child, and her eventual death. It’s a beautifully written existential exploration of trauma and grief.

Worst Song – “Intension”

This meditative track is surprisingly minimalistic and smooth for a Tool song. It isn’t awful; however, it doesn’t capture the listener’s attention as well as other songs from the album.

5. ‘Fear Inoculum’

Best Song – “Pneuma”

“Pneuma” is a fan favorite among Tool diehards. That bass lead, that transformation, that polyrhythmic drumming! It has an ancient Middle Eastern vibe to it, but it’s sonically Tool.

Worst Song – “Culling Voices”

Like “Intension”, “Culling Voices” is particularly calm and long-winded; though it does feature a captivating massive riff. It’s hypnotic and fascinating, and an important part of the whole of the album. However, it just isn’t super exciting. We’d prefer to call it the “least best” song on the album instead of the “worst”.

Photo by Ts/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.