Liam Gallagher Gets Slapped With Ban After Chaotic Crowd Incident: “You Don’t Know How To Behave Yourselves”

For fans who attend their favorite singer’s concert, few things are more thrilling than being singled out. Well, unless they started a fight or caused a problem. But for those who received a special gift, like a guitar, hat, or signature, it was a moment they would never forget. And with Oasis reuniting after over a decade apart, apparently, fans were more than willing to fight for a chance at Liam Gallagher’s tambourine or maracas. Not wanting to cause serious injury, Gallagher recently declared he was banned from throwing the instruments.

When performing at Wembley Stadium, a female fan was shocked when she caught Gallagher’s maracas. Excited to share the experience with others, the fan found herself in a harrowing situation when two men decided to rob her. With the woman’s life in danger over an instrument, Gallagher insisted, “I can’t throw my tambourine out tonight or my maracas.”

While taking the stage at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, fans anticipated Gallagher tossing his instruments into the crowd. But that time never came. Instead, he explained, “I’ve been told not to. I’m not being tight or anything like that. Do you know what I mean? I’ve just been told, ‘Don’t do any of that s*** any more’, because you don’t know how to behave yourselves.”

Liam Gallagher Lashes Out At Edinburgh Council Leadership

Although enjoying the special moment, Gallagher revealed just how crazy fans got when wanting a piece of Oasis. “You keep pinching each other on your nipples and ears and f****** s*** like that and kneeing each other in the b*******.” He concluded, “I’ve been told now.”

Other than unruly fans, Gallagher also shared his disdain for Edinburgh’s council leadership. Apparently, the singer accused the council of taking funds from the concert to line their own pockets. “Where do I start here with everyone at the city council? The f****** slags. £1 billion pounds we’re bringing to this city over the next three days.£1 billion. But you won’t see any of it because the Lord Provost will be splitting it between (his) posh ugly f****** mates.”

Continuing to tour the world, Oasis will travel to the United States in late August, performing concerts in Chicago, New Jersey, and California before heading to Mexico. And with Gallagher not afraid to share his opinions, there are sure to be a few more hot takes.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)