The Church, The Afghan Whigs Set 2024 Co-Headlining Tour

The Church and The Afghan Whigs have revealed a co-headlining tour in North America. The tour kicks off on June 18 in Glendale, Pennsylvania, and hit key cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on July 13 in Los Angeles, California.



Special guest Ed Harcourt will support both bands during the entirety of the tour except for June 20 at Brooklyn Paramount, which will feature Throwing Muses’ Kristin Hersh as the opening act.



The tour marks the first time both bands have toured together, though they’ve shared a mutual respect for one another throughout the years. The Church singer and songwriter Steve Kilbey recently contributed an essay in the accompanying book for The Twilight Singers box set Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen. The Twilight Singers, Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dullli‘s other band, formed in 1997 and featured the late Mark Lanegan and late Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser, along with a collective of musicians spanning six releases.

“I was an 18-year-old college freshman laying in bed listening to WVXU late one night when I heard a song that I described later as sounding like David Bowie fronting The Byrds,” said Dulli in a statement. “Thankfully they back announced ‘The Unguarded Moment’ by The Church [1981], and I was on my way to buying my first import. Soon after I bought two more after learning of ‘The Blurred Crusade’ and ‘Seance.’ It was official. I loved The Church.”

Dulli continued, “Three years later, the four kids who were about to become The Afghan Whigs played ‘One Day’ by The Church in John Curley’s living room, and we were off and running.”

After parting ways following their 1998 album 1965, The Afghan Whigs reformed in 2012 and returned with their seventh album Do to the Beast in 2014, followed by In Spades in 2017, and How Do You Burn? in 2022.

Along with the tour news Kilbey and The Church revealed their 27th album, Eros Zeta And The Perfumed Guitars, out March 29, along with a new single “A Strange Past.” The album is a continuation and companion piece to the band’s 2023 release The Hypnogogue.

“The Church and the Afghan Whigs playing some shows together certainly feels like an idea whose time has surely come,” said Kilbey of the bands’ upcoming tour. “Get ready for a double blast of the power [and] glory of rock and roll.”

The Church / The Afghan Whigs 2024 Tour Dates:



June 18 Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre

June 20 Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Paramount

June 21 Boston, MA at Royale

June 22 Washington, DC at Lincoln Theater

June 24 Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

June 25 Detroit MI at The Majestic

June 27 Indianapolis, IN at HiatFi Annex

June 28 Chicago, IL at The Vic

June 30 Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

July 2 Denver, CO at Ogden Theater

July 3 Bellvue, CO at Mishawaka Amp

July 5 Seattle, WA at Showbox

July 6 Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

July 9 San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

July 11 San Diego, CA at The Observatory

July 12 Anaheim, CA at House Of Blues

July 13 Los Angeles, CA at Theatre @ Ace Hotel

