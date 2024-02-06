Are You Ready? AC/DC Posts Teaser Video, Ignites Fans’ Expectations of an Impending Tour Announcement

Are you ready to see AC/DC back on tour? Unconfirmed reports have been circulating that the Australian rock legends are planning to hit the road again this year, and now the band has posted a message on its social media sites that might just be teasing a new trek.

The post features a video clip that at first shows a black screen, but then, an image of the lightning bolt from AC/DC’s classic logo appears, followed by the words, “Are You Ready.” The full AC/DC logo then flashes on the screen, as a snippet of the band’s 1990 song “Are You Ready” plays.

Fans React to AC/DC Teaser Video

The teaser inspired plenty of fans to post comments expressing their excitement about the expected tour.

“LET THERE BE TOUR!!!” one fan exclaimed.

Another posted a note that reads, “I’M ALWAYS READY FOR AC/DC.”

A third fan wrote, “LET’S F—ING GOOOOO!!!!! I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG!!!!!!!!!!”

AC/DC’s Recent Tour History

AC/DC last toured in 2015 and 2016, while supporting the band’s 2014 album Rock or Bust. During that outing, frontman Brian Johnson was diagnosed with serious hearing loss, forcing him to leave the tour in February 2016. Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose stepped in to replace Johnson for the final 22 dates of the trek.

After consulting with a hearing specialist, Johnson was able to rejoin AC/DC. He was back with the band when it recorded its latest album, 2020’s Power Up, and fronted the group when it played at the Power Trip festival in October 2023 in Indio, California. The show was AC/DC’s first and, so far, only, concert since the Rock or Bust Tour ended in September 2016.

Rumored Concerts in Brazil

Meanwhile, Blabbermouth.net reported in January 2024 that, according to an article in the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, AC/DC will be playing four concerts in Brazil in September 2024. The article reported that two shows will be held at Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, and another two concerts will take place as part of at the 2024 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro.

None of these shows has been confirmed yet.

Bassist Cliff Williams Reportedly Has Retired

In other news, word has it longtime AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams won’t be touring with the band anymore. Rock ‘n’ roll comedian and podcaster Dean Delray took to his social media in January 2024 to explain that he was told the news by “a very reliable source.”

Williams had already announced that he was retiring from touring after AC/DC finished its Rock of Bust Tour. However, he did take part in the recording of Power Up, and played with the band at the Power Trip festival.