The “Copout” Reason John Lennon Gave for Not Liking Many of His Peers’ Records, Including Former Bandmate Ringo Starr

Media outlets pressing musicians to divulge juicy secrets, hot gossip, and controversial opinions is nothing new, and The Beatles’ breakup was ripe for all three. Countless journalists asked the former Fab Four about the split, why it happened, who was to blame, what they thought of each other, and on and on the questions and stories went. John Lennon, perhaps the most famously sharp-tongued of all The Beatles, was no stranger to the prying question or two. Sometimes, he answered in a way that solidified his reputation as being the snarkiest ex-Beatle. Other times, he was more sincere.

Lennon found himself somewhere in the middle while talking to Rolling Stone in 1970. The Beatles’ breakup was still fresh in the world’s—and Lennon’s—mind. Eager for a soundbite about his recently ex-bandmates, Rolling Stone journalist Jann Wenner asked Lennon whether he enjoyed the music his colleagues were putting out at the time. Specifically, Wenner wanted to know if Lennon liked Starr’s second solo album, Beaucoup of Blues.

“I think it’s a good record,” Lennon admitted before adding, “I wouldn’t buy any of it, you know.” He continued, “I was pleasantly surprised to hear ‘Beaucoup of Blues’, that song, you know. I thought, ‘Good.’ And I didn’t feel as embarrassed as I did about his first record [Sentimental Journey].” Lennon went on to argue that not only was it unreasonable to ask him what he thought about these records. It also revealed the “copout” of his own career.

John Lennon Defended His Opinions About His Former Colleagues’ Records

When a musician is known to have a biting wit, it can be tempting to ask them their opinion about anything just to get a rise out of them. (Music journalists seem to have been doing that with Keith Richards since time immemorial.) But when speaking to Rolling Stone in 1970, John Lennon argued that the fact that he didn’t listen to his colleagues’ records had nothing to do with their talent or worthiness as artists. “It’s hard when you ask me,” Lennon said. “Ask me about other people. It looks so awful when I say I don’t like this, and I don’t like that. It’s just that I don’t like many of The Beatles’ records either.”

He continued, “My own taste is different from that which I’ve played sometimes, which is called ‘cop out’ to make money or whatever. Or because I didn’t know any better.” And indeed, if there were any proof of the wide divide between Lennon’s personal music taste and what’s commercially successful, it’s that he was the last Beatle to land a No. 1 record post-breakup, when he was free to pursue whatever creative path he wished.

Lennon seemed equally unimpressed with other artists in this interview, including Bob Dylan. “I expect more,” he said. “Maybe I expect too much from people. But I expect more. I haven’t been a Dylan follower since he stopped rocking. I liked ‘Rolling Stone’ and a few things he did then, I like a few things he did in the early days, [but] the rest of it is just like Lennon-McCartney or something. It’s no different. It’s a myth.”

