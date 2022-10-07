The Cure Open Tour with Two New Songs, Return of Former Band Member Perry Bamonte

The Cure kicked off their 44-date 2022 European tour in Riga, Latvia at the Arēna Rīga on Oct. 6 by debuting two new songs, “Alone” and “Endsong,” and welcomed back former guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte to the band.

Playing through a 25-song set, which included “Push,” “Fascination Street,” “In Between Days,” “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea,” and “Lovesong,” Bamonte, who played with the band from 1990 to 2005, and on the band’s 1992 album, Wish, through their 12th album, The Cure, in 2004, made his return.

Bamonte also rejoined The Cure for a performance during the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019.

Opening their set with the wistful “Alone” with Robert Smith singing This is the end of every song we sing, they bookended their set with “Endsong,” similar in title and perhaps some continuation of the band’s 1989 Disintegration track “Plainsong.”

The tour, featuring The Twilight Sad as support, will run through December, ending with three nights at Wembley Stadium on Dec. 13 and continue in North America in 2023.

The Cure is also set to release their 14th album Songs From A Lost World, the band’s first since 2008 4:13 Dream.

Oct. 6: Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

Oct. 8: Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Oct. 10: Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 12: Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Oct. 13: Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Oct. 14: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 16: Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Oct. 17: Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Oct. 18: Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Oct. 20: Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

Oct. 21: Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

Oct. 23: Marx Halle, Vienna, Austria

Oct. 24: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Oct. 26: Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Oct. 27: Arena, Zagreb, Croatia

Oct. 29: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Oct. 31: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Nov. 1: Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

Nov. 3: Kioene Arena, Padova, Italy

Nov. 4: Forum, Milan, Italy

Nov. 6: Arena, Geneva, Switzerland

Nov. 7: Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon, France

Nov. 8: Sud De France Arena, Montpellier, France

Nov. 10: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Nov. 11: Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain

Nov. 13: Zenith, Toulouse, France

Nov. 14: Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France

Nov. 15: Zenith, Nantes, France

Nov. 17: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Nov. 18: Zenith, Strasbourg, France

Nov. 19: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Nov. 21: Hanns-martin-schleyer-halle, Stuttgart, Germany

Nov. 22: Lanxess Arena, Koln, Germany

Nov. 23: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Nov. 25: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov. 27: Stade, Lievin, France

Nov. 28: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Dec. 1: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Dec. 2: SSE Arena, Belfast, U.K.

Dec. 4: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow , U.K.

Dec. 6: First Direct Arena, Leeds, U.K.

Dec. 7: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, U.K.

Dec. 8: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, U.K.

Dec. 11: Wembley SSE Arena, London, U.K.

Photo: Courtesy of Trafalgar Media