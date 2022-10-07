The Cure Open Tour with Two New Songs, Return of Former Band Member Perry Bamonte

The Cure kicked off their 44-date 2022 European tour in Riga, Latvia at the Arēna Rīga on Oct. 6 by debuting two new songs, “Alone” and “Endsong,” and welcomed back former guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte to the band.
Playing through a 25-song set, which included “Push,” “Fascination Street,” “In Between Days,” “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea,” and “Lovesong,” Bamonte, who played with the band from 1990 to 2005, and on the band’s 1992 album, Wish, through their 12th album, The Cure, in 2004, made his return.
Bamonte also rejoined The Cure for a performance during the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019.
Opening their set with the wistful “Alone” with Robert Smith singing This is the end of every song we sing, they bookended their set with “Endsong,” similar in title and perhaps some continuation of the band’s 1989 Disintegration track “Plainsong.”
The tour, featuring The Twilight Sad as support, will run through December, ending with three nights at Wembley Stadium on Dec. 13 and continue in North America in 2023.
The Cure is also set to release their 14th album Songs From A Lost World, the band’s first since 2008 4:13 Dream.
The Cure 2022 Tour Dates
Oct. 6: Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia
Oct. 8: Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland
Oct. 10: Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct. 12: Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Oct. 13: Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden
Oct. 14: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct. 16: Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Oct. 17: Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany
Oct. 18: Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Oct. 20: Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
Oct. 21: Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland
Oct. 23: Marx Halle, Vienna, Austria
Oct. 24: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Oct. 26: Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Oct. 27: Arena, Zagreb, Croatia
Oct. 29: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Oct. 31: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
Nov. 1: Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy
Nov. 3: Kioene Arena, Padova, Italy
Nov. 4: Forum, Milan, Italy
Nov. 6: Arena, Geneva, Switzerland
Nov. 7: Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon, France
Nov. 8: Sud De France Arena, Montpellier, France
Nov. 10: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
Nov. 11: Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain
Nov. 13: Zenith, Toulouse, France
Nov. 14: Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France
Nov. 15: Zenith, Nantes, France
Nov. 17: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
Nov. 18: Zenith, Strasbourg, France
Nov. 19: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland
Nov. 21: Hanns-martin-schleyer-halle, Stuttgart, Germany
Nov. 22: Lanxess Arena, Koln, Germany
Nov. 23: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
Nov. 25: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov. 27: Stade, Lievin, France
Nov. 28: Accor Arena, Paris, France
Dec. 1: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Dec. 2: SSE Arena, Belfast, U.K.
Dec. 4: Ovo Hydro, Glasgow , U.K.
Dec. 6: First Direct Arena, Leeds, U.K.
Dec. 7: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, U.K.
Dec. 8: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, U.K.
Dec. 11: Wembley SSE Arena, London, U.K.
Photo: Courtesy of Trafalgar Media