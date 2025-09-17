The Defining Moment Stevie Nicks Considers the Proudest of Her Career: “I Feel Like I Broke a Glass Ceiling”

Stevie Nicks has much to be proud of. Her career is indeed enviable. But there is one moment that stands out above all the rest for Nicks. It has nothing to do with Fleetwood Mac. Instead, it’s an accolade she got all on her own. Find out which moment Nicks considered the proudest of her career below.

The Moment Stevie Nicks is Most Proud Of

Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. All of the Rumours lineup, as well as several past members, were included in the honor. While one induction is certainly testament enough to an artist’s legacy, Nicks is uniquely positioned as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice.

In 2019, Nicks was inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist. Introduced by an artist who credits her as a source of inspiration, Harry Styles, Nicks made history.

The First Woman to Be Inducted Twice

After her induction, Nicks spoke about why this moment meant so much to her. She named it her “proudest moment,” which says a lot considering her track record.

“I think [my greatest achievement was] probably being the first woman to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for my own work — going in as Stevie Nicks last year, after already being inducted with Fleetwood Mac in 1998,” Nicks once said. “That was probably my proudest moment, because there were 22 men that were in twice for their solo work and for being in bands, and then there were no women.”

“Now there’s one woman,” she continued. “And it is me. I feel like I broke a glass ceiling there and let it rain on all those guys who thought there’d never be a woman that would go in twice. That was one of the most fun nights of my whole life.”

It’s wild to consider that it took until 2019 for a female artist to be inducted for her solo work, but it’s apt that it was Nicks. Few rockers have changed the landscape of their genre more than the former member of Fleetwood Mac. She shattered stereotypes and changed perspectives about who a rocker could be. Revisit her Rock Hall performance below.

Featured Image by Michael Putland/Getty Images