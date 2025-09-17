Country Singer Addresses Fans After Heartbreaking Death of His Mother

While exploring a career in country music with songs like “When She Calls Me Cowboy” and “Has Anybody Ever”, Spencer Hatcher watched his entire world crumble on August 3rd. Sadly, the singer’s mother, Holly, who was 62 at the time, was stabbed to death when an intruder broke into her home. Hatcher’s dad, Michael Hatcher, sustained multiple injuries during the attack. Stepping away from the stage, Hatcher recently updated fans about his life and thoughts about his future in country music.

Posting a video of himself on Instagram, Hatcher took a moment to thank fans for their ongoing support following the murder of his mother. “I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love and support that you all have shown me and my family over the last month.”

With barely a month passing since the incident, Hatcher still worked through the emotions surrounding his mother’s passing. Yet, he found both love and comfort from fans. “In what has really been the worst time of our life, you all sent so many loving comments and messages and made posts and everything. We did our best to read them, but I just want you all to know how appreciative we are and I am of you all.”

Spencer Hatcher Pushes Forward Because Of His Mother

As for Hatcher’s country music career, he promised fans he would continue forward. And the reason behind the decision centered on his mother’s support. “She loved the music. She loved the shows. And after a lot of thought and prayer and speaking to my label about continuing, you know, I 100 percent made the decision that I want to continue making music.”

Caring little about the accolades or stardom, Hatcher admitted his motivation to push forward was because “I know that is what my mom would want me to do. She would want me to keep on, and I know how much she loved it, and I know how much y’all love it.”

Thankfully, Hatcher’s father survived the attack from the intruder after he was able to retrieve his gun. Shooting the individual, both Hatcher’s mother and the intruder were pronounced dead.

While the pain remains, Hatcher made it clear that his music will now serve as both his healing and his tribute to his late mother.

