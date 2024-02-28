Eagles Nearing Deal for Vegas Residency at the Sphere Amid ‘Hotel California’ Trial

While holding a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for songs like “Hotel California”, “Desperado”, and “New Kid in Town”, the Eagles went through several growing pains during their time in the spotlight. With the Eagles selling over 200 million albums worldwide, the band also brought home six Grammy Awards. But as mentioned above, throughout the decades, the band would go on a hiatus numerous times. As the band continues to perform for fans around the world, it seems that the Eagles could be the newest group to hold a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Just last year, the world watched as the Sphere turned on for the first time. Using LED screens to create the globe, the sphere costs a staggering $2.3 billion to build. But that seemed like a small price given the massive popularity surrounding the venue. And to kick off the long list of artists who want nothing more than to perform there, the rock band U2 was the first. Performing a 40-show residency at the venue, the Sphere is already looking for its next lineup. And according to sources close to the Eagles via TMZ, the band is currently nearing a deal that could see them taking the stage next.

Although having the Eagles take over the Sphere sounds enticing, if the deal were to go through, they wouldn’t travel to Las Vegas until later this year. Given their legacy, the band is currently preparing for their farewell tour, which is slated to kick off in September and run till November. With dates and shows already scheduled, the idea of playing the Sphere will have to wait for now. But while they head on the road for one last time, they hope to eventually finalize the residency.

The Eagles Don Henley Testifies In Court

As for founding members like Don Henley, he found himself inside a courtroom on Monday where he testified about handwritten notes from the band that a former Eagles biographer kept. While discussing the issue, Henley’s past caught up to him. Back in 1980, the drummer was arrested when authorities found a teenage sex worker overdosing in his Los Angeles home.

When taking the stand, Henley admitted, “I wanted to forget about everything that was happening with the band, and I made a poor decision which I regret to this day. I’ve had to live with it for 44 years. I’m still living with it today, in this courtroom. Poor decision.”

