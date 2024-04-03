The Edge and Wife Morleigh Steinberg to Receive Inaugural HEART Honor

U2‘s The Edge and his wife Morleigh Steinberg will honored at the inaugural HEART Gala at the Venice Family Clinic in Venice, California. The couple will receive the HEART Award for their contributions to the clinic and its services during the inaugural gala event at 3Labs in Culver City on May 11.



“It’s a privilege to accept the first-ever HEART Award from Venice Family Clinic, an organization that resonates with us,” said Morleigh and The Edge, in a statement. “We are looking forward to an unforgettable evening to honor what we can all accomplish together.”



The HEART (Health + Art) initiative “represents a community that cares about health, art, creativity, and social justice,” according to a descriptor. Steinberg and The Edge have also been big supporters annual auction supporting the clinic, which started in 1979 when a group of artists and volunteers launched the first Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction.



The Edge has donated photography to be sold during the benefit auction while Steinberg opened the ARCANE Space—the Venice-based gallery she co-founded where emerging artists can exhibit their work—for studio tours during the event.

Videos by American Songwriter

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: The Edge and Morleigh Steinberg attend the Happy Hearts Fund’s Land of Dreams Thailand at the Metropolitan Pavilion on November 20, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

The 45th annual Venice Art Walk runs May 10-19 and will feature nearly 200 artists. Proceeds from the event and auction support programs and services at the Venice Family Clinic, which provides healthcare to 45,000 people in need throughout Los Angeles County.

[RELATED: The Writer’s Block — The Edge on Writing Songs For U2]

Along with Steinberg, the Edge, and other artists within its community, the clinic is also supported by The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, which will sponsor the gala.



“The HEART Gala is rooted in celebrating the creative community that drives Venice Family Clinic,” said Naveena Ponnusamy, chief development and communications officer at the Venice Family Clinic. “We’re excited to recognize the deep legacy of imaginative and innovative people partnering with us to champion healthcare access for all, and to have the opportunity to raise funds for the Clinic’s much-needed programs and services.”

Photo: Getty Images