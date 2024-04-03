Chris Stapleton in Australia and New Zealand: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show is going strong already, and the country music star just added a few extra Australia and New Zealand tour dates to round off the massive international trek at the start of 2025. Each of the four dates will feature special guest Marcus King and will include stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. We’ll break down how fans down under can get last-minute tickets.

The Chris Stapleton 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour will begin on February 25, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena. The four-day trek will come to a close on March 7, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena.

Ready to score your tickets to see Chris Stapleton down under? Fans can sign up for the presale event through Stapleton’s fan club. There will also be a presale event for the Auckland tour date on April 9 over at Ticketmaster.

Public on-sale will start on April 12 via Stapleton’s website. If your tour date sells out during the presale event, Viagogo is our go-to recommendation for finding tickets to sold-out concerts in non-US countries. You might get lucky and find tickets for a lower price than face value, too. If Viagogo is sold out, we recommend checking out Stubhub as a last resort.

Get your tickets to see Chris Stapleton live in Australia and New Zealand before the dates sell out! This short tour will sell out fast.

February 25, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

February 28, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre

March 4, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

March 7, 2025 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

