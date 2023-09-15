The Encouraging Meaning Behind “Praise God” by Kanye West

Kanye West has always loved pushing buttons. He started off with petty antics, like stealing the limelight when Taylor Swift was speaking after a VMA Award win. But things have gotten less provocative and more overtly dark in recent years for the artist now known as, simply, Ye, as he’s publicly embraced anti-semitism and radical politics.

Videos by American Songwriter

But in spite of this thinly-veiled bigotry, his music often harbors a religious meaning. In fact, spiritualism has been a motif for West over the course of his career. His 2004 smash hit, “Jesus Walks,” and the dissonant Yeezus track “I Am a God,” offer just two strong examples of this overarching theme in his discography. He even released a gospel album in 2019 with JESUS IS KING. “I’m like a vessel, and God has chosen me to be the voice and the connector,” Ye once said. Through the years, it has become increasingly difficult to tell where West’s belief in God begins and belief that he is God ends. However, some of his less narcissistic moments are underlined by a reverence that even non-religious listeners might admire.

“Praise God” appears on West’s 10th album, Donda, which was released by Universal Music Group in 2021. West claimed that the label released the record without his approval, although UMG has denied this. It features guest appearances from massive rappers both fresh and seasoned alike, ranging from long-term West collaborator Jay-Z to the late Pop Smoke. It also controversially features Marilyn Manson, who had just been dropped by his label after abuse allegations circulated earlier that year.

While many diehard West fans stand by Donda, it seems to have been released in the thick of an ongoing mental health crisis for West. The album has some strong songs—including “Praise God”—but ultimately it’s one of his more erratic efforts.

The Meaning Behind “Praise God”

“Praise God” opens with a recording of West’s mother, Donda, reading a poem from Gwendolyn Brooks. The outtake is directed toward pessimists, and urges them to see the good in life.

Say to them, say to the down-keepers, the sun-slappers

The self-soilers, the harmony-hushers

Even if you are not ready for the day, it cannot always be night

Just past the 20-second mark, a simple half-time beat kicks in. Travis Scott’s voice quickly emerges, at first reciting nonsensical words in an unusually shrill voice. As a trap hi-hat pattern enters, he and West begin to trade more normal, yet still somewhat cryptic bars that culminate in a dismissal of Satan. The devil my opp, can’t pay me to stop (It’s lit) / My God at the top (La Flame),” Scott raps.

[RELATED: Why Did Kanye West Almost Remove Jay-Z from His ‘Donda’ Album?]

Las Vegas rapper Baby Keem also appears on “Praise God,” closing the song with a scatterbrained verse. His subject matter touches on everything from getting arrested for selling drugs to the Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala. I gotta do it for me, do it for, pray for me / Do it for all the ones dyin’ / I wanna do it for all the ones cryin’ / I wanna, uh, uh, uh, let’s get right, huh, Keem raps in the final lines of the song before it quickly fades out. He briefly alludes to Christianity, too, frustratedly rapping: Y’all treat your Lord and Savior like renter’s insurance, you know what I mean?

“Praise God”’s chorus is its most thematically cohesive moment. It finds West’s lyrics focusing on a desire to turn his life around. He alludes to using God as a way to ground himself when he feels lost.

We gon’ praise our way out the grave, dawg

Livin’, speakin’, praise God

Walkin’ out the graveyard back to life

I serve, follow your word, see with new sight, into the night

West’s relationship with religion (among other things) may be tenuous. But “Praise God” finds him focusing on the purer aspects of his Christianity. It’s a verbose, yet heartfelt standout from a turbulent era of his career.

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair