The fervor behind Coachella all but demands its headliners to bring something spectacular to their set. The California-based music festival has brought bands out of retirement, seen reclusive performers take center stage, and other once-in-a-lifetime scenarios. We do not doubt that Coachella 2024 will bring its own set of memorable moments. Before all the action of this year’s festival gets underway, find three of the most iconic performances from past festivals, below.

3 of the Most Iconic Coachella Performances

1. Daft Punk

Though Coachella services several genres, EDM is one of its main points of action. Fans hoping to rave through the night with the help of a DJ or two, will have no trouble finding their fix out in Indio, California.

One of the most iconic Coachella performances in that vein comes courtesy of Daft Punk–the defunct EDM duo who can more or less be credited for the rise of the genre in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Something about the clip below just feels right. The futuristic pyramid, the masked DJs, the oh-so-’00s video quality. It’s one for the books, no doubt.

2. Prince

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Prince performance that isn’t a standout. He didn’t reach the levels of prestige he did without giving it his all each and every time he stepped on a stage. Needless to say, he brought that same energy to his Coachella performance in 2008.

On top of dishing out some of his biggest hits, Prince added in some covers that were sure to shock the audience. Below, find his emphatic performance of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

3. Beyoncé

Who could forget Beychella? Especially when talking about iconic Coachella performances. It was less a headlining performance and more so a cultural movement. Beyoncé came to the desert with such a cohesive theme that there was no way it would’ve fallen flat.

The singer drew inspiration from the equally as entertaining marching bands of the HBCUs. Donning her best Drum Major-inspired look, Beyoncé brought a heightened sense of showmanship to her already stellar discography. Revisit the magic of Beychella, below.

