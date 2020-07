On every continent people are rejoicing on this birthday of Ringo Starr

From all over the world, sent from stars and fans young and old and inbetween, videos of birthday greetings in honor of Ringo’s 80th birthday have been flooding in.



Among our favorites is one from Beatles-lover at the age of seven, Gustavo Saldanha from Brazil, who performs a joyful solo rendition of “Yellow Submarine.” Also here are videos from the UK, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Calgary and California.

For more on Gustavo, see his YouTube page here.

From The Way Magazine, Milan, Italy

From Colin Hay, “Photograph”

From Peter Frampton, “It Don’t Come Easy”

From Rubber Soul Beatles, Brazil, “It Don’t Come Easy”

From DrumTalk TV Channel

From Morghana Silkmoon, Brazil.

From Verticalman, UK

From Kolesa Newspaper, a Russian publication in Calgary

From Martin and Estef Lennon, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Grow Old Along With Me.”

From Richard Porter and many others, England.

