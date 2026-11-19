When we think of the early Beatles years, the songs that came from this era seemed to be almost exclusively love songs. “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “She Loves You”, “Love Me Do”, “Eight Days A Week”, just to name a few—all of these tracks seemed to revolve around the most basic principles of romantic love. I like you, you like me, let’s sit in a tree and start K-I-S-S-I-N-G, etcetera: it was a bit schoolkiddish, but this kind of writing paid off.

With all of this talk about “love you, yeah, yeah, yeah,” it can be easy to assume that The Beatles had been writing about love since the moment they burst onto the scene. However, historians (and the musicians themselves) would trace the Fab Four’s true understanding of love to a surprisingly later-era track from 1965: “The Word”, which is the penultimate track of the A-side to Rubber Soul.

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“Say the word, and you’ll be free,” the song begins. “Say the word and be like me, say the word I’m thinking of, have you heard the word is love? / It’s so fun, it’s sunshine / It’s the word, love.”

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John Lennon Called “The Word” His First Understanding Of Love

Although this Rubber Soul track has the same Lennon-McCartney authorship as most of The Beatles’ catalogue, John Lennon later said he was the primary writer. In Anthology, he dove a bit deeper into the inspiration for “The Word”. “It sort of dawned on me that love was the answer, when I was younger, on the Rubber Soul album,” he said. “My first expression of it was a song called ‘The Word’. ‘The word is love.’”

“Whatever, wherever, the word is ‘love,’” Lennon continued. “It seems like the underlying theme to the universe. Everything that was worthwhile got down to this love, love, love thing. And it is the struggle to love, be loved, and express that (just something about love) that’s fantastic. I think that whatever else love is—and it’s many, many things—it is constant. It’s been the same forever. I don’t think it will ever change. Even though I’m not always a loving person, I want to be that. I want to be as loving as possible.”

“The Word” marked a graduation from love defined by infatuation to love regarded as an overarching universal force. This change in mindset, while subtle to some, was a major philosophical shift that would affect not only The Beatles’ subsequent writing but popular music as a whole. Songs like “All You Need Is Love” might not exist without songs like “The Word” coming first. And of course, neither would be there without those “puppy love” songs, however naive, that propelled The Beatles to stardom in the first place.

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