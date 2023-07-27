The Flaming Lips to Release ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 1’ Gold Vinyl Edition

The Flaming Lips will unveil the gold vinyl edition of their Greatest Hits Vol. 1 on September 8 via Warner Records. The record will include singles from the band’s albums Transmissions From the Satellite Heart, The Soft Bulletin, Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Clouds Taste Metallic, At Wart with the Mystics, Oczy Mlody and Embryonic.

The formation of this album has been a long time coming. Since the band’s founding in 1983 in Oklahoma City, the Flaming Lips have become one of the most iconic and formative bands in the alternative rock genre. Throughout their 40-year career, the band has acquired three Grammy Awards, a Tony Nomination, RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, a BRIT Nomination, and an NME Best Album Award.

In addition to their awards and nominations, the band has also made numerous late-night television appearances and collaborated with artists like Nick Cave, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, and Yoko Ono.

In connection with this release, the Flaming Lips are set to embark on an extensive 14-date U.S. Tour. The grek will begin on August 2 in Detroit and end on November 9 in Dallas. In addition to the release of this album, the band has also released the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition album, which is filled with original album, EP tracks and a hoard of B-Sides, demos, as well as live radio performances and that were previously unreleased.

Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (Vinyl edition) track list:

Side One:

1. “Do You Realize??

2. “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1”

3. “Race For The Prize”

4. “Waitin’ For A Superman”

5. “When You Smile”

6. “She Don’t Use Jelly”

Side Two:

1. “Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)”

2. “The W.A.N.D.”

3. “Silver Trembling Hands”

4. “The Castle”

5. “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song”

(Photo credit: Blake Studdard/Warner Records)