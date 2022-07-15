Michael Bublé Goes ‘HIGHER’ with Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

As he kicks off his new tour in support of his full-length album, HIGHER, Michael Bublé performed a rendition of the Gen Z anthem “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo, featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra. For BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room Month, their biggest celebration of live music in a decade, Bublé added a new dimension to the song with his rich vocal nuances and orchestral dramatic tones.

Bublé will travel across the UK for the first leg of his HIGHER Tour since his new album arrived at number one in the UK, Scotland, and Hungary. As for the U.S., his eleventh full-length album hit number nine on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. Bublé will make his way to the states on his global world tour in early August. You can get your tickets HERE.

HIGHER is Bublé’s first studio album in three years following his sold-out two-year global An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour. His new album brings in an impressive catalog of producers, such as Greg Wells, Bob Rock, Alan Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Coming up, you can catch Bublé performing his new album along with your favorite tunes at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on August 16. Check out his other U.S. Tour Dates below.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ US HIGHER TOUR 2022

8-Aug – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

10-Aug – Orlando, Fl – Amway Center

12-Aug – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

13-Aug – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

14-Aug – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

16-Aug – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

18-Aug – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29-Aug – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

30-Aug – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

1-Sep – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

2-Sep – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

7-Sep – St. Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center

9-Sep – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10-Sep – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

11-Sep – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

13-Sep – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

14-Sep – Austin, TX – Moody Center

16-Sep – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

17-Sep – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

20-Sep – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

21-Sep – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

23-Sep – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

24-Sep – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

27-Sep – Portland, OR – Moda Center

28-Sep – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10-Oct – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11-Oct – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center