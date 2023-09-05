The Gaslight Anthem Releases New Song Ahead of Sixth Studio Album and U.S. Tour

The Gaslight Anthem has just released a new song titled “Little Fires.” The song will be included on the band’s forthcoming sixth studio album, History Books, which will be released on October 27. History Books is the band’s first album in almost a decade. The album is currently available for pre-order.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Gaslight Anthem’s lead vocalist, Brian Fallon, issued a press statement regarding the new song. “‘Little Fires’ is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books,’” Brian Fallon said. “It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.”

[RELATED: Ty Segall Releases New Single, Announces North American Tour]

About a month ago, The Gaslight Anthem released the title track of the band’s upcoming new album as a single. “History Books” features the members’ idol Bruce Springsteen, and the music video for the song has amassed over 340,000 views. Fallon also released a separate statement regarding working with Springsteen.

“When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded,” Fallon revealed. “It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and one of my hero’s voices, will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey.”

The Gaslight Anthem is embarking on a U.S. tour starting with a gig at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 15. The tour will conclude on October 8 with a show at the Knitting Factory Spokane in Spokane, Washington. The tour will make it to several major U.S. cities, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, and several more.

Check out The Gaslight Anthem’s scheduled tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 – Columbus, OH – Bluestone

23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theater

27 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

29 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

30 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

OCTOBER

2 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

5 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

7 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise

8 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images