When it came to writing a song about your father, even John Prine knew that nobody ever did it better than his pal, the late Steve Goodman. Prine had already written a great song about his own father, “Paradise.” It was a song that moved his father more than any he ever wrote. But that was about more than his dad. It was about coal-mining in America, and the little town of Paradise where it happened. It was about America, and how swiftly it has changed.

But this one. “My Old Man” by Stevey. It’s a song long considered the greatest song ever from a son to his dad. For so many reasons. But more than anything, because it’s genuine. From the heart. The son, the father, the love, the regret, the tune. All of it. When Stevey wrote a song, he wrote a song to be remembered. More than forty years since it first emerged, it still is pure and perfect.

Steve Goodman. “This is a song for my father, Joseph Bayer Goodman.”

Steve Goodman’s dad didn’t work in a coal mine. He was a used car dealer. But as Steve sings in the song, never was there a more charming guy on this planet. Even when he’d look you in the eye and sell you a used car. And never was there a more sweet and poignant song about a father than this one. Written in 1977, it was on Steve’s album Say It In Private, produced by Joel Dorn.



It’s got his dad’s real character – the corny jokes, the cheap cigar, his greatness at selling used cars. But also the history – time in the war, marrying mom, and then, becoming a dad. Then the fights with Stevey and his brother. The guy was human, not a saint. And Stevey also was human, and hardly a perfect son – admitting to tuning out his father – and the regret:



“And I’d give all I own to hear what he said when I wasn’t listening.”



Plus the sad and ironic humanity of father and son reflected: “He was always trying to watch his weight/but his heart only made it to 58…”



And then the key line, which is about the songwriter, and about all humans having to somehow accept a loss so deep that it’s hard to fathom. Yet it’s a necessary acceptance, though heartbreaking, before singing the inevitable song of grief, the one which never really ends. But it begins.

“And for the first time since he died/late last night I cried/I wondered when I was gonna do that for my old man…”



In concert he introduced it with a smile, saying, “This song is for Joseph Bayer Goodman, my father. I asked my grandmother why she named him Bayer, cause there were no Bayers in the family. Anywhere. She said she had her reasons.” He then shrugged to the audience, as if to say, “Who knows what that is all about?”



Prine & Goodman together forever. “And for the first time since he died, late last night I cried, I wondered when I was gonna do that for my old man…”



Steve Goodman, “My Old Man”

Like many songwriters, when I first heard Steve’s song about his dad, I abandoned any idea of ever writing one of my own for my father. Because he’d done it so well. It’s simple, funny, poignant and beautiful. It doesn’t get better really. After knowing this, what could I write? It’s a dilemma never resolved.



John Prine felt the same way. Usually it was Steve Goodman who sang John Prine’s songs, as he sang Prine’s praises to everyone and anyone who would listen. But this was one that moved John a lot, and he performed frequently.



“He wrote it for his father, Bud,” said John, “after Bud died of a sudden heart-attack. Took about six months for it all to sink in, He kept telling me he was wondering when it would soak in, but he didn’t know it would turn into a song.”



“Usually when he finished a song he’d get on a pay-phone, wherever he was, and call me, and wake me up, and say, `Prine, I got one.’ That’s how I heard this one the first time. I always thought it was a really pretty one.”



Steve Goodman, “My Old Man.”

John Prine, “My Old Man” by Steve Goodman

In 2006, Steve’s daughter Rosanna Goodman produced a tribute album for her dad called My Old Man, featuring many artists doing songs by Steve, and not the usual ones. But the highlight is her own beautiful version of the song.

Rosanna Goodman, “My Old Man,” 2005



Rosanna Goodman, Steve’s daugher, “My Old Man”

My Old Man

By Steve Goodman

I miss my old man tonight

And I wish he was here with me

With his corny jokes and his cheap cigars

He could look you in the eye and sell you a car

That’s not an easy thing to do

But no one ever knew a more charming creature

On this earth than my old man



He was a pilot in the big war in the U.S. Army Air Corps

In a C-47 with a heavy load

Full of combat cargo for the Burma Road

And after they dropped the bomb

He came home and married mom

|And not long after that

He was my old man



And oh the fights we had

When my brother and I got him mad

He’d get all boiled up and he’d start to shout

And I knew what was coming so I tuned him out

And now the old man’s gone, and I’d give all I own

To hear what he said when I wasn’t listening

To my old man

I miss the old man tonight

And I can almost see his face

He was always trying to watch his weight

And his heart only made it to fifty-eight

For the first time since he died

Late last night I cried

I wondered when I was gonna do that

For my old man



For more on the timeless greatness of Steve Goodman, look no father than Clay Eals' tremendous book Steve Goodman: Facing the Music. It's one of the best books ever on a songwriter. It's a book as great as Steve was great, and as loving. It's the comprehensive, untold story of a young man whose hilarious, touching and heartening music — "City of New Orleans," "You Never Even Call Me by My Name," "Banana Republics," "A Dying Cub Fan's Last Request", "Go, Cubs, Go" and many more stellar songs — uplifted millions.

