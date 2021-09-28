Zac Brown Band Pauses Tour Amid Lead Singer’s COVID-19 Positive Test

Zac Brown announced on Instagram today that his group will press pause on their current tour so that the epic frontman can rest and recover after receiving a recent positive COVID-19 test result.

Brown and the band took to social media to let fans know of the news, saying, “I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour.'”

Brown added, “Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.



“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”

On Twitter, Brown, who recently announced that his band will be opening for The Rolling Stones in his hometown of Atlanta on November 11, gave fans more information about refunds for upcoming shows in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Syracuse, New York and other cities.

Refunds can be issued at point of purchase for the following cancelled shows:



9/30 – Clarkston, MI

10/1 – Burgettstown, PA

10/2 – Syracuse, NY

10/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 28, 2021

For more information and updates, keep track of Brown’s socials and check out the band’s website here. And in the meantime, check out the band’s latest single, “Fun Having Fun,” below.