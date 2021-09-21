‘The Grind’: Songwriters Dive into the Finer Points of the Industry

Put three experienced songwriters on one couch and, as you would expect, the soundbites from their conversation turn out to be priceless. In the inaugural episode of American Songwriter’s The Grind Twitch series, such a phenomenon occurred.

Songwriters Wyatt McCubbin, Ray Fulcher, and Erik Dylan sat down to livestream their conversation on the ins and outs of the music industry. On The Grind, these artists pull back the curtain on what it takes to make it in music and the long road that often comes before songs turn into hits.

Each songwriter brings their own experiences to the livestream, and each is equally qualified. McCubbin has worked with the likes of Tracy Lawrence and Josh Ward while Fulcher frequently collaborated with Luke Combs. Additionally, Dylan has written for artists like Kip Moore, Eric Paslay, Eli Young Band, Justin Moore, Josh Phillips, Brett Cobb, Riley Green, and even Hinder.

When quizzed on their best advice for other artists trying to break into the music industry, each songwriter had a nugget of tried and true wisdom to share. “Find a way to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” Fulcher says, “and forget the word quit.”

Dylan noted that patience and keeping a kind demeanor are key building blocks, and McCubbin advised that you celebrate every victory—even the small ones.

The rest of the trio’s conversation continues to spotlight the art of songwriting while they also touch on the balance between being a songwriter and an artist. McCubbin, Fulcher, and Dylan are all performing artists in their own right and switch back and forth between different artistic hats to enrich their careers.

Watch below for the rest of the conversation if you missed the livestream, and subscribe to the American Songwriter Twitch channel for more episodes of The Grind as well as Off The Record Live and The Art Of with Linda Perry.