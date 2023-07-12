5 of the Best Christine McVie Lyrics

Christine McVie would’ve celebrated her 80th birthday on July 12, 2023. It’s been nine months since the legendary keyboardist passed away and the world of music continues to feel her monumental loss.

“Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me,” McVie once said. “Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”

McVie’s songwriting was the secret weapon in Fleetwood Mac’s arsenal. Though her fellow bandmates may have had the upper hand when it comes to extended metaphors or figurative language, McVie knew how to craft a hit. The songs McVie penned were driven by easily remembered lyrics and catchy melodies.

In honor of McVie’s birthday, we’d like to look back at a few of her best lyrics. Check out our picks, below.

1. Why not think about times to come / And not about the things that you’ve done / If your life was bad to you / Just think what tomorrow will do (“Don’t Stop”)

Life can be hard sometimes. None of us are immune to a case of the blues every now and again. In “Don’t Stop,” McVie creates an affirmation for getting through those struggles. The lines above can be repeated to oneself until the pain goes away. After all, you never know what tomorrow will do.

2. I never did believe in miracles / But I’ve a feeling it’s time to try / I never did believe in the ways of magic / But I’m beginning to wonder why (“You Make Loving Fun”)

Love can be a transformative thing. In “You Make Loving Fun,” McVie tells the listener how falling in love has made her believe in the more fantastical things in life—miracles and magic. McVie wrote this song for Curry Grant, her secret lover, and the band’s lighting director. Though this song is a little messy, McVie giving into her base desires gives the listener license to revel in their own.

3. I don’t know how / Love will survive / But it’s all right for now / Still I believe / Love will show us how / There must be a way / To keep it alive (“Love Will Show Us How”)

McVie is most known for her contributions to Fleetwood Mac’s discography, so we’ve chosen to focus on songs she wrote for the band in this list. But, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include at least one song from McVie’s solo career.

“Love Will Show Us How” features on McVie’s 1984 self-titled solo album. In the lyrics, the singer-songwriter puts focus on what she believed to be the driving force of life: love. Though everyone has their own interpretations of the “meaning of life,” McVie makes a strong case for love to be the answer in this track.

4. Although I’m not making plans / I hope that you’ll understand there’s a reason why / Close your, close your, close your eyes / No more broken hearts / We’re better off apart, let’s give it a try (“Little Lies”)

McVie earned Fleetwood Mac their last top 10 hit in the late ’80s with “Little Lies.” The ear-worm melody is a large draw to the song and is likely what listeners notice first. If you dig deeper into the lyrics, you’ll find a testament to McVie’s simple, un-fussy lyricism. Of all the Fleetwood Mac members, McVie was the hitmaker. She knew how to craft a song that could appeal to pop audiences. This entirety of “Little Lies” is a masterclass in creating unforgettable and easily digestible lyrics.

5. And I wish you all the love in the world / But most of all, I wish it from myself (“Songbird”)

“Songbird” is McVie’s magnum opus. It’s simple, gentle, and stunning—a formula she would make a hallmark throughout her career. “I can’t tell you quite how I felt,” McVie once said of writing “Songbird.” “It was as if I’d been visited. It was a very spiritual thing. I was frightened to play it again in case I’d forgotten it.”

“Songbird” has many poignant lines, but the bridge above is undoubtedly the mic-drop moment. It breaks up the repetitive verse and chorus template for a departing moment. Not only does McVie want the listener to feel loved, but she wants to be the one to offer up that love. It’s one of the most powerful and universal love songs of all time.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns