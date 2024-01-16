The Killers, SZA, and Post Malone Set to Headline 2024 Governors Ball

SZA, The Killers, and Post Malone will headline the 2024 Governors Ball music festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, June 7-9. This year marks the second run for the three-day festival at its new location, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, home of the iconic World’s Fair and the annual U.S. Open Tennis Championship. The festival moved from Citifield, where it was held from 2021 through 2023.



“I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for this year’s Governors Ball, featuring headliners SZA, Post Malone, and The Killers,” said Queens Borough president Donovan Richards Jr. in a statement. “We’re deeply grateful for the economic activity the festival will generate for Queens, and we’re even more grateful that the festival is partnering with some of our local nonprofits, including Chhaya, Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective, and the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, to work with our local food vendors and other community groups doing important empowerment work.”

This year, the festival will welcome more than 60 artists performing on three stages. In addition to the headliners, 2024 Governors Ball performances will also include 21 Savage, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Faye Webster, Yung Gravy, Beach Fossils, Blondshell, Dominic Fike, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, Labrinth, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Hippo Campus, d4vd, BAkar, Skizzy Mars, Cannons, Chappell Roan, Stephen Sanchez, Saint Levant, Geese, G Flip, Husbands, and Don Toliver.

Artists also making their Governors Ball debut in 2024 include Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, TV Girl, Goth Babe, Teezo Touchdown, Tyla, Kevin Abstract, Alex G, and Jessie Murph.



The 2024 Governors Ball will also feature two new ticket tiers, including two-day bundles and Ultimate tickets. The former allows fans to customize their festival experience by picking any two days they want to attend, while the ultra-premium pass includes access to a shared Ultimate guest cabana, which includes all-day snacks, a dinner buffet, an all-inclusive bar, a dedicated restroom, and prime views of the main stage and front-of-stage viewing, along with complimentary beer and seltzer and golf cart transportation between stages and a festival concierge service.



Go to StubHub to get tickets for Governors Ball 2024. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 18.

Photo: Charles Reagan / Courtesy of Grandstand Media