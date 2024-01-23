Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: How To Buy Tickets

One of the most beloved New York City-based music festivals around, the Governors Ball Music Fest is slated to launch again this upcoming summer in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. And the lineup boasts quite an interesting mix of musicians, as this multi-genre event is often known for.

Headliners for this year’s Ball will include Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, and Peso Pluma. Supporting artists will include the likes of Labrinth, Alex G, Yung Gravy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, TV Girl, Renee Rapp, Kevin Abstract, and many more.

The Governors Ball will begin on Friday, June 7, and end on Sunday, June 9. Tickets for the full three-day event are available, as well as two-day and single-day tickets.

One popular figure that will be headlining the festival yet again is Post Malone, and the Governors Ball Twitter account sang his praises in anticipation of his set at the upcoming festival. “everyone say thank u posty 4 coming back to gov ball,” captioned the post. Post Malone is sure to put on an incredible show, but his co-headliners are also known for their top-tier live performances.

Luckily for festivalgoers in the Big Apple, getting tickets to the Governors Ball is very easy. Tickets are currently available for general sale through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Don’t forget that your ticket might be more or less expensive than face value since StubHub is a secondary ticketing platform. Luckily, all tickets from StubHub are backed by the FanProtect Guarantee program, so you don’t have to worry about scams.

Some ticket tiers are already selling out, so don’t wait around to reserve your spot at the Governors Ball!

Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 Lineup

Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 FAQs

What is the Governors Ball?

The Governors Ball Music Festival originally started in 2011 and was founded by Jordan Wolowitz, Tom Russell, and Yoni Reisman. The fest was originally intended to be a massive multi-genre event, spanning music stylings including rock, electronic, indie, rap, hip-hop, folk, and more. Founders Entertainment runs the festival in New York presently, along with The Meadows Music and Arts Festival.

The OG festival was headlined by Empire Of The Sun, Pretty Lights, and Girl Talk. It was a record-breaking event, too. To this day, the 2011 debut of Governors Ball Music Festival had the largest attendance of any event in Governors Island history. To quote Gothamist’s review of the fest at the time, “Everyone seemed to leave sunburned and happy.” If you’re in New York, you do not want to miss this incredible, underrated festival.

When do tickets for the Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 go on sale?

Multi-tier passes to the Governors Ball are currently available for sale to the general public.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Governors Ball Music Festival 2024?

You can get your festival passes through the Governors Ball website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Governors Ball Music Festival 2024?

There was a presale event that launched on January 18 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ET, but that event has since passed. Luckily, tickets are now available for general sale and have not sold out yet.

How much do Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

According to the Ball’s website, ticket tiers vary quite a bit. Three-day general admission starts at $330, GA+ starts at $566, VIP starts at $860, and Ultimate starts at $860. Two-day tickets start at only $250 and one-day tickets start at $150.

There’s also a Cabanas package available for company excursions or large parties, but you’ll need to get in touch with the promoters of Governors Ball to get a quote on pricing.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

General admission tickets will get you access to over 60 performances on the three main stages of the event. You’ll also get access to food stands, band merch, giveaways, special performances, bars, concessions, specialty cocktail lounges, free water, rentable lockers and chargers, and the ability to bring a child under eight years old for free. Queens residents also get a handy discount until late February.

GA+ ticketholder will enjoy the benefits of general admission, plus access to the GA+ lounge with air-conditioned bathrooms, improved seating, a private bar, special food access in the GA+ lounge, and a dedicated concierge.

If those bells and whistles aren’t making music for you, you could also look into VIP tickets. VIP ticketholders get to enjoy the benefits of GA+ plus front-of-stage viewing, access to the VIP lounge, special VIP food, an express lane into the festival, and an express lane at the festival store.

Ultimate passes offer top-tier experiences, with all of the benefits of VIP plus access to the backstage artist village, access to a shared buffet and all-inclusive bar, complimentary beer and seltzer, golf cart transportation, $100 in credit to spend at the festival merch store, a special gift, and presale access to the Governors Ball After Dark sets. Just keep in mind that Ultimate ticketholders must be 21+ and no children can be admitted.

It’s also worth noting that for $25 down, festivalgoers can also buy a layaway ticket.

