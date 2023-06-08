Governors Ball Music Festival Set to Go Ahead Despite Air Quality in NYC

While events are being canceled left and right, the Canadian wildfires have yet to smoke out this weekend’s (June 9, 10, and 11) Governors Ball 2023 in New York City.

Videos by American Songwriter

Organizers have confirmed the music festival will take place as scheduled despite the current state of the city’s air quality due to smoke from Eastern Canada’s wildfires continuing to blanket much of the Northeast.

On Tuesday (June 6), the city’s mayor Eric Adams warned of the increasingly “unhealthy” air quality wafting across the state, recommending in a release that “all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.”

However, the festival issued a statement on social media. “We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials. As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

The outdoor event, taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, will see headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza take the stage. The rest of the lineup is also teaming with stars. Lil Nas X, Haim, Pusha T, Snail Mail, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Lil Baby, and PinkPantheress will be among the 60-plus acts slated to perform.

The Queens location is new for the event, a shift from the previous Citi Field location. Before that, the event had been held for years on Manhattan’s Randall’s Island. The inaugural event launched in 2011 as a one-day festival on Governors Island.

The current air index is not the first hiccup the Governors Ball has experienced. In 2019, severe weather forced an evacuation on the event’s final night with the festival canceled altogether in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy