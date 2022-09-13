The London Suede, Manic Street Preachers Tour North America in 2022

This fall, alt Brit rockers The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers are co-headlining their first-ever tour in North America together, which will kick off in Vancouver on Nov. 3 before concluding in Toronto on Nov. 24.

Both bands left their indelible marks in the early ’90s straight off their debut albums—Manic Street Preachers’ Generation Terrorists in 1992 and Suede in 1993.

On hiatus for nearly a decade since 2002, The London Suede (also known as Suede) reunited with a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2010 and followed up with their sixth album Bloodsports in 2013, along with Night Thoughts in 2016, and 2018 release The Blue Hour. Suede is set to release its ninth album Autofiction (BMG) on Sept. 16.

Manic Street Preachers have consistently continued to record together, even following the 1995 disappearance of guitarist Richey Edwards. Singer James Dean Bradfield, bassist Nicky Wire, and drummer Sean Moore regrouped shortly after, and the band has released 14 albums since their debut, including their most recent The Ultra Vivid Lament in 2021.

Individually, Suede and Manic Street Preachers have toured Europe and the U.K. extensively with fewer dates in North America. Both bands will perform songs from their entire catalog spanning 30 years. The London Suede last performed in the U.S. in 2011 at Coachella, while Manic Street Preachers last toured North America in April 2015. Both bands first toured together in Europe in 1994.

Manic Street Preachers (Photo: Alex Lake)

“I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers,” said Suede frontman Brett Anderson. “They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Manic Street Preachers added, “We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.”

The band added, “This joint tour feels like a fantastic opportunity for both our sets of fans to share an amazing live experience. And to do this in the USA and Canada in 2022 makes it even more special as our tours there are so rare these days. We truly can’t wait.”

The London Suede and Manic Street Preachers 2022 North American Tour

NOV 3: VANCOUVER, Canada @ PNE FORUM (The London Suede close)

NOV 5: SEATTLE, WA @ NEPTUNE THEATRE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 7: SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD (The London Suede close)

NOV 9: ANAHEIM, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 10: LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE PALLADIUM (The London Suede close)

NOV 13: AUSTIN, TX @ ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 16: CHICAGO, IL @ AUDITORIUM THEATER (The London Suede close)

NOV 18: SILVER SPRINGS, MD @ THE FILLMORE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 19: PHILADELPHIA, PA @ THE MET (The London Suede close)

NOV 21: BROOKLYN, NY @ KINGS THEATRE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 22: BOSTON, MA @ THE ORPHEUM (The London Suede close)

NOV 24: TORONTO, Canada @ MASSEY HALL (Manic Street Preachers close)

Photo: Suede (Main Image – Dean Chalkey); Manic Street Preachers (Alex Lake)