The Love and Meaning Behind John Lennon’s Posthumous No. 1 “Just Like Starting Over”

In November of 1980, John Lennon released his fifth and final album with his wife Yoko Ono, Double Fantasy, just three weeks before his murder on December 8. The album was Lennon’s first in five years since taking a break from music to raise his son Sean and his last since releasing his sixth solo album Rock ‘n’ Roll in 1975.



The 14 tracks of Double Fantasy were written by either Ono or Lennon, including the opening “(Just Like) Starting Over.”

The Meaning

“(Just Like) Starting Over” was partially set to Lennon and Ono’s tribulations, including their separation, and the reparation of their relationship, and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Our life together is so precious together

We have grown, we have grown

Although our love is still special



Let’s take a chance and fly away

Somewhere alone



It’s been too long since we took the time

No-one’s to blame, I know time flies so quickly



But when I see you darling

It’s like we both are falling in love again

It’ll be just like starting over

Starting over

Lennon originally wrote the song while vacationing in Bermuda in early 1980 and first titled it “Starting Over.” He later added “(Just Like)” to the title because of its similarity to Dolly Parton‘s 1980 hit “Starting Over Again.”



Recorded it on August 9, 1980, at The Hit Factory in New York City with guitarist Earl Slick, bassist Tony Levin, and drummer Andy Newmark, “(Just Like) Starting Over” is a song Lennon referred to as “Elvis-Orbison” because of the vocal arrangements.



Released on October 27, 1980, the song also revealed Lennon’s feelings of starting over in the music industry again after a five-year hiatus. “I came back from where I know best, as unpretentious as possible, and with no experimentation because I was happy to be doing it as I did it before,” said Lennon during his final interview, conducted just three days before his death.



“We’re born-again rockers,” Lennon added of him and Ono, “and we’re starting over.”

Double Fantasy was a success for Ono and Lennon and went on to win a Grammy for Album of the Year in 1981.



“Sometimes you wonder, I mean really wonder,” said Lennon in his last interview. “I know we make our own reality, and we always have a choice, but how much is preordained? Is there always a fork in the road, and are there two preordained paths that are equally preordained? There could be hundreds of paths where one could go this way or that way. There’s a choice, and it’s very strange sometimes.”

Photo: Steve Morley/Redferns